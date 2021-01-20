Although the party has an inevitable danger point for the Barça, against a highly motivated rival and on artificial grass, Koeman is aware that your headlines need rest and will do massive rotation on the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey this Thursday at 9:00 p.m..

Ter Stegen, Dest, Lenglet, Alba, Busquets, De Jong, Griezmann and Dembélé, in addition to Messi, sanctioned, can rest. Koeman will give an opportunity to players he does not have but who this time must get the chestnuts out of the fire from the coach and the team.

The Dutchman can enter in the eleven a Mingueza, Umtiti, Júnior, Pjanic, Riqui, Trincao and Braithwaite. He could also give the alternative to two team players, Ilaix Moriba and Konrad. I could call someone else, always playing with at least, by regulation, there must be seven players from the first team. Araújo or Pedri they are outlined as two of the players who can complete an eleven that could be formed by: Net; Mingueza, Araújo, Umtiti, Júnior; Pjanic, Riqui Puig, Ilaix; Trincao, Braithwaite and Konrad. Barça will have an activation session the same Thursday at 10:15 am and it would not be strange to see him train on artificial turf one of these days.