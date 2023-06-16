Mhe rockfall near Brienz in Switzerland, which had been expected for weeks, happened on Friday night with a hellish roar. Huge masses of rock tumbled down the slope and remained just a few meters in front of the old schoolhouse of the mountain village at an altitude of around 1100 meters. A road above the village lies meters high under rubble, said Christian Gartmann, spokesman for the municipality of Albula, to which Brienz belongs.

The rockfall happened between 11 p.m. and midnight. It was very loud in the whole valley basin. The municipality’s crisis team met twice during the night and evaluated the first photos at dawn. “Brienz was very lucky,” Gartmann told SRF. “At the moment we are not assuming that there was any damage.”

Whether the residential buildings and the church were really completely spared should be checked during a helicopter flight during the day. “In such events sometimes boulders crash onto other boulders. Then there are shards from the size of a fist to the size of a football,” Gartmann said. They could shoot hundreds of meters through the air “like a cannonball” and damage window panes or other parts of the building.

Cameras recorded everything

Brienz in the canton of Graubünden, around 25 kilometers as the crow flies southwest of Davos, has been closed for weeks. Nobody stays there. Only installed cameras recorded what was happening 24/7. Huge boulders had already fallen on Wednesday. At first glance, everything remained lying on meadows in front of the village.







Before and after pictures now show the massive changes in the landscape. The day before, there were still bare rocks, single boulders, light and dark rock and meadow, trees and a wooden hut in the area. On Friday, all of this lay under a gigantic mountain of gray rubble. The village looks like a miniature complex in comparison to the pictures.

As a precaution, roads and railway lines below the village had been closed. Train traffic to the resort of St. Moritz will be diverted because the route between Tiefencastel and Filisur is closed, as a spokesman for the Rhaetian Railway said. The 6th stage start of the Tour de Suisse bicycle race had to be moved from La Pont to Chur on Friday.

Rock masses slid at a speed of 40 meters per day

Unlike the recent landslide in Tyrol in Austria, climate change is not the trigger in Brienz. Elsewhere, it is causing permafrost, the ice that holds rocks together at high altitudes like glue, to melt. Around 100,000 cubic meters fell in Tyrol last Sunday. Hundreds of meters of the southern summit of the Flughorn massif, including the summit cross, broke off. The rock material landed far away from inhabited areas and endangered no one.

According to experts, the mountain above Brienz has been in motion for thousands of years. The landslide had accelerated over the years. This week, the rock masses have already slid at a speed of 40 meters per day. When things got too hot in the spring, the municipality decided to bring the 84 residents to safety. They have been staying with relatives or in holiday apartments in the region since mid-May.







In Brienz, geologists expected two million cubic meters of rock to slide, 20 times as much as in Tyrol. How much of it came down during the night could not be estimated on Friday. It was also still unclear whether rocks would continue to slide towards the village. “We are currently assuming that this was unfortunately not all,” said community spokesman Gartmann. Accordingly, it was not foreseeable when the people could return to the village.