Home page World

From: Johannes Welte

Split

This is where the summit of the Flughorn collapses. © Christian Hutter/Facebook

A gigantic landslide occurs in the Silvretta Group near Galtür in Tyrol. The summit of the Southern Evasion Horn has collapsed in on itself.

Galtür – It is oppressive what happened on Sunday afternoon (June 11) near Galtür above the Jamtalhütte: Hundreds of thousands of tons loosened at around 3.20 p.m. disappearing in a cloud of dark gray dust.

The summit of the Flughorn before the massive landslide. © Christian Hutter/Facebook Climbing in Vorarlberg

Galtür mountain rescuer Patrick Schöpf, who was mountain biking with his wife in the area of ​​the Jamtalhütte, which is popular with mountain hikers, was an eyewitness to the catastrophe. Schöpf described the situation to him ORF: “She said to me: ‘Look, there’s another avalanche coming in there.’ Then I said: ‘But that’s not an avalanche, that’s where half the escape horn comes from.’ I made a video right away.”

Tyrolean mountain rescuers filmed the gigantic landslide

Schöpf estimates that around one million cubic meters of rock broke off. After a flight with the Libelle police helicopter, the mountain rescuer estimates that the mountain is now around 100 meters lower. The rock masses thundered over the Flüchthornferner and the wide water in the direction of the Jamtalhütte. The length of the Mure is more than two kilometers. Police say there is no evidence that anyone was injured in the landslide.

At the foot of the mountain there is a training center for mountain rescuers. At the time of the landslide, an outdoor course was taking place. Schöpf sent his wife to the mountain rescuers to warn them of the danger. He wasn’t afraid, Schöpf told the broadcaster. He is familiar with the area and knew that there are areas that would slow down the rock. Schöpf suspects that thawing permafrost is the cause of the landslide. Due to the early summer temperatures, the summit, which was cemented by ice, may have lost stability.

Rockfall in Tyrol: Mountain peaks in the Dolomites also thundered down into the valley

Just last week, the rock needle L’Omo collapsed in the small Dolomites (Trentino). At the end of May, several rocks fell on a state road in Vinschgau and almost hit a car. At the beginning of May, another stone colossus hit a kindergarten in Pustertal. At the end of April, a huge stone thundered past a pizzeria in Ahrntal and also landed on a street. A gigantic landslide is also threatening at Hochvogel in the Allgäu.