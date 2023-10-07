Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun

Palestinian militants fire several rockets at Israel from the Gaza Strip on the morning of October 6th. © Saher Alghorra/Imago

The situation in the Gaza Strip is getting worse: rockets are hitting Israel and injuries are being reported. There were previously violent protests.

Tel Aviv/Gaza – Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip surprisingly fired dozens of rockets at targets in the Gaza Strip on Saturday morning Israel fired. Warning sirens wailed in various cities across the country, the army said. Rocket alarms were also heard in Tel Aviv. The military called on residents of the southern and central parts of the country to stay in protected areas.

Security forces reported injuries in the rocket attacks in the areas of Ashkelon, Gedera and Javne. A 70-year-old woman was critically injured in a direct hit in a building near Gedera, said the Magen David Adom rescue service.

Israel is currently celebrating the Jewish festival of Simchat Torah (Joy of the Torah). Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wanted to hold security consultations with representatives of the Defense Ministry and the army later in the day.

The situation in the Gaza Strip continues to deteriorate: four people have died in the past few days

The situation had recently worsened again, particularly in the occupied West Bank. Four Palestinians have been killed there since Thursday in their own attacks or in confrontations with the army. Since the beginning of the year, 27 Israelis, one Ukrainian and one Italian have been killed in attacks. During the same period, more than 200 Palestinians died in Israeli military operations, confrontations or after their own attacks.

There have also been several violent protests at the Gaza border in the past month. Explosive devices were also thrown at soldiers and several Palestinian demonstrators were injured by gunfire. In light of the incidents, the Israeli air force repeatedly attacked posts of the militant Palestinian organization Hamas, which rules in the Gaza Strip.

Gaza Strip: More than two million people live in poor conditions

Israel conquered the West Bank and East Jerusalem in 1967. The Palestinians claim these areas for an independent state of Palestine with the Arab-dominated eastern part of Jerusalem as its capital.

According to the UN, more than two million people live in very poor conditions in the Gaza Strip. Hamas, classified as a terrorist organization by the EU, USA and Israel, violently seized sole power in 2007. Israel then tightened a blockade of the coastal area, which Egypt supported. (nak/dpa)