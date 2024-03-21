Home page politics

Press Split

The Ukrainian capital Kiev was attacked with rockets in several waves during the night. © Vadim Ghirda/AP

Russia repeatedly attacks Ukraine at night with missiles and drones. After a long break, the Ukrainian capital Kiev was hit again.

Kiev – According to authorities, twelve people were injured in a massive nighttime rocket attack on the Ukrainian capital Kiev. Two of the injured were taken to hospital, the others were treated as outpatients, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on his Telegram channel. Russia is said to have used cruise missiles, as well as Iskander and modern Kinschal hypersonic missiles, in the attack.

According to Ukrainian air defense officials, Russia fired a total of 31 rockets and cruise missiles from strategic bombers at Kiev. The military in Kiev said all of them had been shot down. Damage was still caused by the falling rocket debris. It hit residential buildings, but also a kindergarten.

Russia regularly shells targets in Ukraine's hinterland, destroying residential buildings, energy and water supply facilities and other infrastructure. Civilians are also killed or injured. However, the capital Kiev was spared from these attacks for around a month and a half.

The current reason for the major attack could be both the recently increased Ukrainian attacks on the Russian border region of Belgorod and a drone attack on the Engels airfield in the Volga region of Saratov, 500 kilometers from the border. Strategic bombers of the type Tu-95 are stationed at the airfield, which were now used in the shelling of Kiev. dpa