The Israeli Parliament approved this Wednesday by a large majority a resolution proposed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against any “unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state”which according to the text would be equivalent to rewarding “the unprecedented terrorism” of Hamas.

The vote took place a few days after the Washington Post will ensure that The United States and several Arab countries were developing a global peace plan with a calendar for the founding of a Palestinian State once the current war between Israel and the Islamist Hamas movement in Gaza ends.

“This historic vote demonstrates our collective determination,” Netanyahu wrote on social network X. “We will not reward terrorism with unilateral recognition in response to the October 7 massacre, just as we will not accept imposed solutions,” he added.

The Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu. See also The siege and Israeli bombs silence Gaza journalists: “I just want to tell the truth so that someone stops this”

The resolution, adopted by 99 of the 120 Knesset (Parliament) deputies, emphasizes that “Israel categorically rejects international opinions on a permanent solution with the Palestinians” and that this solution can only be reached “through direct negotiations between the parties and without preconditions”.

He adds that “Israel will continue to oppose the unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state,” because “such a declaration after the massacre of October 7 would provide a huge reward for unprecedented terrorism and would prevent any future peace agreement.”

Displaced Palestinian children gather to receive food at a public school in Rafah.

The war was unleashed on October 7 by a raid by Hamas commandos from Gaza that killed more than 1,160 peoplemostly civilians, in southern Israel and kidnapped around 250, according to an AFP count based on official Israeli data.

In retaliation, Israel launched a bombing campaign and a ground offensive against the Gaza Strip that has so far left 29,313 dead, mostly civilians, according to the Ministry of Health of that Palestinian territory governed by Hamas.

According to him Washington Post, The plan being developed by the government of President Joe Biden and several Arab countries allied to the United States foresees a truce “of at least six weeks” in Gaza, the release of the hostages still in the hands of the Islamists and a schedule to create a Palestinian state.

The newspaper cites high-ranking American and Arab officials, who hope for an agreement before March 10, when the Muslim holy month of Ramadan begins.

