After almost a week of partial plantings, caceroladas and timid street protests, dTens of thousands of people took to the streets of Yangon (Rangoon) this Sunday, one of the main cities of Myanmar to demand the return of democracy and the end of the government imposed by the military after the coup last Monday. Paradoxes of fate, the massive act of popular rejection coincided with the decision of the new leaders of the former Burma to partially restore internet service after having blocked it in recent days to avoid the call for critical acts through the networks or to report protests outside the country.

The demonstration colored the main city of Myanmar (current name of Burma) in red. There is unanimity that sIt is about the largest mobilization since the Saffron Revolution of 2007, triggered by the rise in prices imposed by the current military junta, fueled by the arrests of several protesters and opponents and finally led by Buddhist monks, critical of the military dictatorship that for decades operated in the country. Although it was close, that massive peaceful insurrection did not end the government of the military, which ended in January 2011 with the first elections after 49 years of dictatorship.

Two days of protests



Already on Saturday, symptoms could be seen in the streets of Yangon that lThe casseroles on Tuesday and Wednesday were only the beginning of an opposition movement. Some 10,000 people also took to the streets with the same demand – “we do not want the dictatorship” – and with the flags of the National League for Democracy (NLD) displayed.

However, this Sunday participation was generously exceeded. In addition to Rangoon, there were marches in a dozen cities, including the Myanmar capital, Naipyidó, or the historic Mandalay. In some cases, the networks disclosed that shots had been heard, although at press time no news had been released referring to riots or injuries.

In Rangoon, crowds peacefully marched through the streets in a sign of civil disobedience. The police had blocked access to some of the main places, including the central Sule Pagoda, where protesters wanted to gather and read a manifesto to call for the release of Aung San Suu Kyi, NDL leader and State Councilor until her arrest last Monday by the military. His whereabouts are still unknown, although the Army has indicated that he is under house arrest.

Digital reopening



After having canceled the digital signal for forty-eight hours, the decision of the current regime to proceed with its partial reopening allowed thousands of people to follow the protest on the networks from two thirty in the afternoon (local time). Red balloons, photos of Suu Kyi and hundreds of honks from motorists in support of the images. In the digital age, many participants explained that they had decided to go out and protest because the military cut the internet because that fact made them understand the seriousness of the situation and that the Army was not willing “to listen to us.”

Others stressed that their main intention was to prevent the perpetuation of a military dictatorship in a country that has lived most of its recent history under that regime. “First, we don’t want to go back to a military regime. We don’t want to live in fear. Second, we want ‘Mother Su’ to be released from her unjust arrest, ”a protester told the BBC. Collectives such as doctors and nurses took on a special role as they were the first to resign, after the coup, to work under the Army. «This demonstration is not the end. We are going to meet every day until we are free from the dictatorship, “explained another protester to the Efe agency.

Most of the international community, with the notable exception of China, took advantage of the march to reclaim the freedom of Suu Kyi again and the rest of the detainees during the coup.