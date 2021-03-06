The government of Mario Abdo Benítez supports a new political crisis in the wake of mass protests against corruption and the mismanagement of the pandemic, and in an attempt to calm people the president asked the entire Cabinet to resign.

This Friday, the Minister of Health, Julio Mazzoleni, had already resigned, cornered by complaints from doctors and sanitarians about the lack of supplies in hospitals and the null provision of vaccines against Covid-19.

Despite their estrangement, the protests continued on Friday night, driven especially by health professionals who demand supplies to be able to face the coronavirus, which has worsened in recent weeks.

Protesters throw stones and debris at the members of the national police in Asunción. (EFE)

Paraguay is at record highs in infections, with more than 1,500 new cases daily and more than 300 patients admitted to intensive care units, putting the health system under enormous pressure.

The country accumulates 165,811 covid cases and 3,278 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

In the demonstration on Friday there were at least 20 injured, as a result of the clashes with the police, which he repressed with gas and rubber bullets.

The initially peaceful march had been called together with the National Congress to demand the resignation of the president and his entire team.

A policeman injured during the protests this Friday. (EFE)

There was also looting of shops and an attempt to burn down the Ministry of Financeto.

The government announced this Saturday that Abdo Benítez asked his entire Cabinet to make their positions available to study changes, in response to the citizen protests the day before.

“The concrete message is that: the president listened to the citizens, summoned his Cabinet and asked that they make their position available, “said the Minister of Information and Communication Technologies, Juan Manuel Brunetti.

A policeman tries to calm the protesters in Asunción. (EFE)

About one year after the detection of the first case of coronavirus in the country, infections continue to increase while hospitals lack medical supplies and medicines.

The government has recently admitted that there were shortages of drugs to treat COVID-19 patients and that almost all intensive care beds in public hospitals were full.

Added to this is the low reception of vaccines, with just one batch of 4,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V, reserved for health personnel.

DV