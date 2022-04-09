The marches in the cities of the South Asian country complete almost a month, although it was since March 31 when they became massive due to the worsening of the liquidity crisis and daily consumption products. Led by young people and students, the protests are the greatest act of pressure against the Sri Lankan president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, demanding that he resign due to his inability to offer effective solutions to an increasingly complex socioeconomic situation.

The tension in Sri Lanka continues in parallel to a pressing economic and basic goods crisis that has brought thousands of people to the streets to demand explanations from the authorities and the resignation of the president of that country, Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

This Saturday, April 9, in a new day of massive demonstrations against the drift of the current Executive, thousands of people took the main roads of the executive capital, Colombo, carrying banners and national flags while chanting slogans against the current Government. , which they consider has led the country to the worst economic crisis in decades, with limited access to basic goods and an inflation rate above 17%.

The precarious political and economic situation that Sri Lanka is going through has brought society together, making the protests union enclaves between the majority of ethnic groups and religions that coexist in the island nation of South Asia.

“Gota Go Home” (“Gotabaya go home”) is the proclamation that has become the protagonist in recent weeks by the thousands of young people and university students, mainly, who are the ones who lead the marches and the discontent with the current Executive .

People protest in front of the President’s Secretariat in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on April 9, 2022. © EFE/EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

However, last Wednesday, April 6, President Rajapaksa stated his refusal to resign from office despite pressure from the street and also from the opposition in the Sri Lankan Parliament.

“As a government, we declare that the president will not resign under any circumstances. We will face this”, announced Johnston Fernando, the leader of the parliamentary group of the national government.

As a consequence of the lack of measures by the authorities, the opposition threatened this Friday, April 8, to present a motion of censure against the president, whom they accuse of inaction in the face of the wave of protests and concentration of power.

“If he does not leave, we are going to dismiss him,” threatened Sajith Premadasa, leader of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SBJ), the opposition alliance, during the last parliamentary session in which the most recent report prepared by the International Monetary Fund ( IMF) on the country’s economic situation.

In addition, the opposition leader criticized the authoritarian drift of President Rajapaksa, who in 2020, using his parliamentary majority, approved the 20th amendment to the Constitution by which the president became the holder of extraordinary powers.

This amendment came to replace another approved in the previous legislature in which the power of the leader of the Executive was expressly limited.

“The 20th Amendment has created a Super-CEO. The CEO must be abolished NOW,” Premadasa demanded.

“20th Amendment has created a Super-Executive President. The Executive Presidency needs to be abolished. NOW.” – @sajithpremadasa — Samagi Jana Balawegaya (@sjbsrilanka) April 8, 2022



From the leftist parties there was also strong criticism of Rajapaksa: “This president is one of the reasons why this problem is more complicated and he has not even shown the ability to solve it. Therefore, no solution will be offered under him,” Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) Progressive Party (JVP) leader Anura Kumara Dissanauaka said.

The parliamentary majority that the Sri Lankan president had to equip himself with extraordinary powers in October 2020, in the midst of the pandemic, no longer exists.

As a consequence of the intensification of the protests on March 31, when there was an attempt to enter the president’s residence by demonstrators and other acts of rejection towards the president in front of the doors of his house, the national government decreed a day later the state of emergency to provide special resources to the security forces and the police.

That measure suspended fundamental rights of citizens such as access to social networks or arbitrary arrests. All this accompanied by a 36-hour curfew, which the protesters defied.

In Sri Lanka, protestors are defying the nationwide curfew and breaking through police barricades to demonstrate against food shortages & the country’s collapsing economy. It’s time for Rajapaksa to go.pic.twitter.com/aYpxbpMH16 — Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) April 9, 2022



This exacerbated response, however, generated the massive rejection of the Sri Lankan Executive and led to the resignation en bloc of Rajapaksa’s cabinet, which had to quickly find replacements to maintain the Government’s activity.

In addition, 42 parliamentarians from the ruling coalition also withdrew their support for the president, leaving him without a majority in the lower house. That is why, according to the experts, that Rajapaksa took a step back and repealed the state of emergency, since the law requires that it be approved by a majority that he no longer has.

During the last parliamentary session, which was attended by the president, there was also time for the former head of the Ministry of Finance, Ali Sabry, to defend the citizens’ right to protest and also the measures adopted by the government team.

“We have listened to the needs of the citizenry. We have lifted the state of emergency. We got rid of the cabinet ministers as they asked. We were elected for 5 years, but we only served 18 months. However, we resigned and even proposed an interim government to that everyone act as one and solve problems,” Sabry exclaimed in Congress.

The government's proposal for national concentration was presented by Rajapaksa last Monday, April 4, in an attempt to get rid of the demands for resignation by civil society as well as opposition pressure.









The president called “all the political parties with representation” to manage the creation of a concentration government in order to “find solutions to the national crisis.”

It is “time to work together for the good of all citizens and future generations,” Rajapaksa stressed. However, the request was not accepted by members of the opposition, who maintain that the only solution to the existing crisis is through resignation of the current head of state.

Apart from the failed attempt to bring together the entire political class to find a joint solution to the deteriorating economic situation in Sri Lanka, Gotabaya Rajapaksa continues to maintain that he is not the precursor of the current emergency. Last month he already claimed, in a speech addressed to the nation that “this crisis was not created by me.”

Along the same lines, it was manifested on April 1, when In an interview with CNN The Sri Lankan president distanced himself from all blame and said that it was incorrect to say that his government had mismanaged the economy, but rather that Covid-19 was the germ of the current scenario.

Sri Lankan economy adrift

According to analysts, the difficult situation that entails the economy in the South Asian island nation has been brewing for the last decade.

Murtaza Jafferjee, president of the think tank Advocata Institute, told CNN that in recent years Sri Lanka has used numerous loans from foreign capital to finance public services.

This dependence on foreign countries, added to a chain of natural disasters and the bad decisions of the political class, have considerably decimated the country’s economy. To these ingredients are added the constitutional crisis of October 2018 when, alleging reasons of “improper” conduct and “political conflicts”, the then President Maithripala Sirisena dismissed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremasinghe, an extreme that generated a huge political upheaval in the nation. .

In April 2019, in the middle of Holy Week, a chain of attacks led by religious extremists in four hotels and three churches left 290 dead and more than 500 wounded in what is considered the worst terrorist attack since the end of the civil war in 2009. This fact It also had repercussions on the image of the country, whose tourist attraction was damaged before the start of the coronavirus pandemic, which was the blow for an economy already in trouble.









As a result of all these scenarios, the deficit was consolidated and the Government has been putting patches that have not offered any substantive solution.

From the lowering of taxes, which ended up reducing the state’s income and removing the country from access to international markets, to using foreign reserves to deal with the debt, which has generated a serious impact on the importation of essential goods and an inflation that citizens can face less and less.

The devaluation of the local currency, the Sri Lankan rupee, was also an economic blow to society. Meanwhile, the government defended the decision as a mechanism to attract a loan from the IMF, a solution that is far from being unanimous among the president’s allies.









In parallel, Sri Lanka seeks economic support from its neighbors, China and India. This last nation has already issued a multi-million dollar line of credit, as the island nation must face the payment of more than four billion debt during 2022.

As the Sri Lankan economy founders, citizens stand in long queues at supermarkets and gas stations to stock up on basic products, which are increasingly scarce and limited. They also face lengthy power outages, which in the capital Colombo have lasted more than 10 hours in recent weeks.

That is why thousands of citizens demand immediate responses and resignations within the framework of the Government, with the aim that the precarious situation in which they are living be reversed.

While the Executive is barely weathering the storm, the repression against the demonstrators is increasing and the desperation in the Rajapaksa Government is palpable due to the inability to offer an alternative to the current scenario.

Sri Lankan citizens demonstrate to demand the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his government in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Saturday, April 9, 2022. © Eranga Jayawardena, AP

The United Nations High Commissioner, Michelle Bachelet, already warned last February of “the drift towards militarization and the weakening of the system of institutional control in Sri Lanka” that “has affected the capacity of the State to deal effectively with the economic crisis and guarantee the realization of the economic, social and cultural rights of the entire population of the country”.

From the multilateral organization, concern has been reinforced in recent weeks and a relaxation between the parties is urged to reach an agreed solution, based on “an inclusive dialogue” and “with a view to preventing the situation from becoming even more polarized”.

With EFE and international media