





Citizens protest against the government of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez at Plaza Cibeles in Madrid, Spain, on January 21, 2023. © Susana Vera / Reuters

In Madrid, more than 30,000 people demonstrated to reject the government of Pedro Sánchez. They ask for the resignation of the president for allegedly attacking the institutions. One of the events that has caused the most division is the suspension of the crime of sedition that the Senate approved in December, which benefits Catalans detained for calling for independence.