Massive power outage in Primorye

Almost all of Primorye, including Vladivostok, was left without power. Electricity was cut off in the southern regions of the region after a short circuit in the network at the Luchegorsk State District Power Plant, the regional government reported.

Authorities reported that a power generation unit had experienced a power outage failure. Acting Minister of Energy and Gas Supply of Primorsky Krai Elena Shish, meanwhile, refuted information that a power transmission line support had fallen in Vladivostok, calling these reports fake.

Photo: Elena Chernyshova / Globallookpress.com

As it turned out, the reason for the power outage was a short circuit at the Luchegorsk State District Power Plant. As a result of the local damage equipment at the open switchgear of the Primorskaya GRES and the subsequent normal operation of the relay protection and emergency automation systems, several 500 kV lines of Primorsky Krai were disconnected. At the moment, electricity is gradually being returned to residents.

Traffic lights outage causes massive road accidents, train service suspended

As Shot wrote, there is no power in Primorye remained more than 1.8 million people. Due to the power outage in Vladivostok and other cities, traffic lights are not working, and roads are are fixed accidents. One of the accidents, according to data Telegram– Shot channel, occurred at the intersection of Russkaya Street and 100th Anniversary of Vladivostok Avenue. The driver of a passenger car drove straight through the intersection, at which point another car crashed into her. There are ten-point traffic jams in the city center.

Also, due to the lack of power supply, train traffic in Primorsky Krai was suspended, passengers were taken out of trains and commuter trains. Baza publication published a video showing people getting off stopped commuter trains and walking along the tracks with small children.

Photo: Shutterstock/Fotodom

Some Primorye residents got stuck in elevators due to the failure, while others reported that their household appliances burned out. Also, some Russians cannot get into their apartments because their intercoms are out.

Related materials:

In the morning, authorities conducted a routine training exercise to work out an emergency situation.

On the morning of August 16, Acting Minister of Energy and Gas Supply of Primorsky Krai Elena Shish together with JSC DRSK conducted a scheduled training session to work out an emergency situation related to an emergency shutdown of a high-voltage power line. During the training, an operational headquarters was also assembled to establish interaction for the rapid restoration of electricity supply to consumers.

Shish named a massive power outage in Primorye was an accident. According to her, one of the towers was disconnected, and power supply began to be transferred to others. The official emphasized that the emergency occurred several hours after the training.