Ramallah (WAM, Agencies)

Palestinian Health Minister Majed Abu Ramadan announced that the ministry’s teams in the Gaza Strip will implement a vaccination campaign for children under the age of 10 in the coming days, in cooperation with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), and in coordination with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the World Health Organization. Abu Ramadan said in a press conference yesterday that the vaccination campaign will be carried out in two stages, as 1.2 million doses of the second type of polio vaccine have been provided, and another 400,000 doses are being provided, according to the Palestinian News and Information Agency (WAFA). He stressed that “the government gives this matter top priority, and is harnessing all its capabilities to protect our children. Therefore, the ministry has worked over the past weeks to develop a comprehensive and integrated plan to implement an extensive vaccination campaign against polio in the Gaza Strip.” He explained that the presence of one infection means the presence of hundreds of other undetected cases, especially since 200 cases are infected with the polio virus, and the infection is in the form of a cold or a simple fever, but only one infection out of 200 shows symptoms identical to polio, noting that the ministry has recorded three suspected cases in three governorates so far, one of which is positive. Abu Ramadan stressed that the continued Israeli aggression on Gaza has resulted in a health disaster, as attested by international organizations, and that the lack of basic hygiene needs, the lack of sanitation services, the accumulation of waste in the streets and around places where displaced people are sheltered, and the lack of safe drinking water have created a favorable environment for the spread and transmission of many epidemics, including waterborne diseases, such as vaccine-derived polio and hepatitis A. He called on the international community and international health organizations to quickly intervene to “immediately stop the Israeli aggression on Gaza, and work to prepare the field conditions in order to save what can be saved, and provide health care services immediately, in addition to the necessity of working to rebuild safe drinking water systems, sanitation, and the disposal of medical and solid waste.”

For his part, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that the virus has now spread, and that hundreds of thousands of children in Gaza have become vulnerable to infection, considering that if the virus is left unchecked, it will have a catastrophic impact not only on Palestinian children in Gaza, but also in neighboring countries and the region.

The Ministry of Health recorded the first case of polio in the city of Deir al-Balah, in a 10-month-old child, who had not received any vaccination dose, and doctors suspected the presence of symptoms consistent with the disease. After conducting the necessary tests in the Jordanian capital, Amman, the infection with the polio virus strain derived from the vaccine was confirmed.