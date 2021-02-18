Piquetero organizations protested this Thursday in front of the Ministry of Social Development to demand greater assistance from the State to the most vulnerable sectors and increases in social programs, amid the emergency due to the coronavirus in Argentina.

El Polo Obrero, Barrios de Pie, among other groups, concentrated at 11 at the station Darío Santillán and Maximiliano Kosteki (ex Avellaneda), and then march through the Pueyrredón Bridge Heading to the Development headquarters, located between Belgrano and 9 de Julio avenues.

After 15 in the afternoon, the first columns of the massive march reached Avenida Belgrano and 9 de Julio and completely cut off the avenue, which included cuts in the Metrobus from Avenida de Mayo to San Juan; which logically generated traffic chaos in the area.

“It is no more: to the streets for our claims”was one of the slogans of the protest, which was repeated in different Buenos Aires towns and in the interior of the country.

“Inflation in the last two months has reached almost 10%, the prices of the food basket have exceeded them widely while the National Government meets with the large agricultural chambers, “they said in a statement.

Social organizations complain about the impact of inflation and the lack of government assistance. Photo Juan Manuel Foglia

There they indicated that this situation has a strong impact on the popular sectors, together with the recent elimination of the IFE and the lack of assistance to dining rooms and picnic areas in the neighborhoods.

Since the march, the leader of Barrios de Pie Silvia Saravia supported the channel All News who see with concern “that the government’s discourse is that there are fewer people attending dining rooms and picnic areas, and the consequence that they pose us from different areas is that supports will not be renewed“.

“I do not know which country they are looking at, because INDEC itself says that poverty increases and indigence also. We are witnessing the increase in food and it is a problem for the whole of society and particularly a problem for those who use all their income to buy food, “the woman fired.

Saravia said that there is a lack of answers in those situations. “There is a decision made to cut back for those who are suffering the most at this time. Do not cut this side because we talk about a problem that has to do with having a plate of food on the table“, he concluded.

Mobilization of the Ministry of Social Development. Photo capture.

In January, the Government tied the possibility of a new IFE to a second wave of coronavirus infections. “If there is a regrowth and the social situation is complicated, we will take exceptional measures,” said Development Minister Daniel Arroyo.

Days ago, the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (Indec) reported that the Total Basic Basket (CBT) registered an advance of 4.2% in January, so that a family of two adults and two minors needed income of at least $ 56,459 to stay above the poverty line.

“The sustained increase in prices only worsens the reality of families, that they must juggle in an inflationary and low-work context, ”complained Silvia Saravia, coordinator of Barrios de Pie.

At the end of January, the Frente de Lucha Piquetero carried out a day of national struggle “against hunger and for work,” with cuts in more than 40 points in 20 provinces throughout the country. This Thursday, they return to the streets with a battery of claims.

Concentration of picketers in Av. Hipólito Yrigoyen Avellaneda Photo Juan Manuel Foglia

“The claims of this mobilization are solved in a work table, like so many that are working in the Ministry of Social Development”, they explained to Clarion sources from the Ministry of Social Development. “The team from the Critical Assistance area of ​​the Secretariat for Articulation of Social Policies will offer the leaders to start these meetings to find solutions to their needs,” they added.

Beyond the IFE, whose implementation in 2021 was already ruled out by the Government, in the portfolio commanded by Daniel Arroyo they marked that during all of 2020 hundreds of millions of pesos were poured into other programs aimed at vulnerable sectors.

As they pointed out, the total figure that was turned over to alleviate the food and labor crisis in the midst of the pandemic was 133 billion pesos.

The organizations marched across the Pueyrredón bridge and will demonstrate in front of the Ministry of Social Development. Photo Juan Manuel Foglia

The disaggregated detail that they allow to transcend from the ministry indicates that 1.5 million Alimentar cards were distributed, which contributed almost 112 billion pesos; food supplements were given for 7,500 million pesos; there were 827 million pesos allocated to the Pro Huerta program; 8,400 million pesos for school canteens; and 4,600 million pesos for community dining rooms.

In Social Development they argue that progress was also made in the reconversion of social plans in the Power Work program, which promotes labor inclusion through the generation of socio-productive projects. How does that translate into numbers? A total of 74,200 million pesos for 780 thousand people in all of 2020.

