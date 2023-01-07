More than 15,000 people accompanied Santa Eulalia, Patron Saint of Totana, this Saturday on the pilgrimage back to her sanctuary in Sierra Espuña, according to sources from the Local Police, during a great festive day in which, in addition, they accompanied the weather conditions .

Thousands of pilgrims participated in the pilgrimage who wrapped up the image of the Patron Saint during the seven-kilometer procession, and to which the hundreds who waited in the vicinity of the places near the hermitage cooked traditional dishes, the typical rice and crumbs to firewood.

The coincidence of the pilgrimage day with the weekend and the good weather conditions, together with the fact that it was the first pilgrimage back to the hermitage after the pandemic, have turned this event into a massive party; one of the most important in recent years.

The Patron Saint of Totana has returned to her hermitage this Saturday after having remained in the city since last December 8 on the occasion of the patron saint festivities and Christmas, coinciding with the local festivity day; and after two years without a pilgrimage due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In addition, thousands of people gathered around the sanctuary, either participating in the pilgrimage or joining the dozens of bonfires lit throughout the day of festive coexistence in the open air that was held in the vicinity of this natural setting.

From the early hours of the morning there were many pilgrims who gathered in the places set up near the hermitage to receive La Santa and in order to condition their spaces with fires set up for the occasion.

The festive day began at eight in the morning with a mass officiated in the church of Santiago El Mayor, which was attended by the president of the Autonomous Community, Fernando López Miras, and the mayor of Totana, Pedro José Sánchez, among others. personalities.

The Councilors of the Presidency and Agriculture, Marcos Ortuño and Antonio Luengo, as well as numerous members of the Municipal Corporation, other religious authorities and members of the Board of Trustees of the La Santa Foundation also attended.

During the pilgrimage, thousands of pilgrims of all ages formed a human flood, which departed with the image of the Patron Saint at nine o’clock -as tradition dictates-, and which was fired from the urban area, in the area of ​​El Rulo , on their way back to the hermitage, benefiting from the good morning temperatures that were recorded during the festive day.

During the tour, the cheers of the participants have not stopped, showing once again their affection for their patron saint, so that three hours later, the image of La Santa arrived at the atrium of the sanctuary, where another Eucharistic celebration took place. .

After the ascent, the festive day continued, since many people have remained in the vicinity of the La Santa area to enjoy the rest of the day with typical Totana products and gastronomic dishes cooked for the occasion, such as migas, sausages and rice.

The MU-502 highway that connects the towns of Totana and Aledo remained closed to traffic until after 1:00 p.m., when it was definitively restored, so that an alternative route for vehicle traffic along the new La Santa highway was enabled to facilitate vehicle access to the vicinity of the sanctuary during the pilgrimage.

A security device made up of more than 50 Civil Protection, Firefighters, Civil Guard and Local Police personnel ensured the safety of the pilgrims. In the same way, a bus service was enabled to go up to the sanctuary from 7:30 a.m. Throughout the day a bus service also brought pilgrims and visitors from the Angel area to the city.