Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has a tricky day one update situation that could mean users have to download a heavy patch whether they are on playstation 5, xbox-series either pc. EA announced on Twitter that it is releasing a day one patch for survivor which addresses some performance issues, but some gamers of pc report colossal file sizes.

Even some players who preloaded the game on Steam report a release day update of up to 128GB. AE it also released patches during the week before launch, which means that depending on when users pre-loaded, there could be some updates that were missed.

For example, the first day’s update on pc came to 46.5GB, and while this is far less than the experience of some PC users, it’s still a heavy addition for those looking to enjoy the game on launch day. Those who preloaded the game on PS5 and xbox-series They should have the smoothest experience, as day one patches here are only a few GB each (although there may also be a mid-week patch to download that adds more hard drive space).

Buy survivor on disc is an entirely different story, as a significant download is required before users can start playing the game. This is because the file sizes of the versions of PS5 and xbox series x of survivor they exceed 100 GB that can be stored on Blu-ray discs used for games.

The base installation size of PS5 It is 147.9GBwhile that of xbox series x It is 134GB, and the remaining data is added to the game via a separate download. Essentially, it is the same as when red dead redemption 2 either Grand Theft Auto 5 They came with an install disc and a game disc, except the install disc is now a download. This also means that despite being a game exclusively for one player, survivor you cannot play without an internet connection.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: This is where we start to feel that delaying the game is always better than having these kinds of issues on launch day.