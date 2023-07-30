“On my way to work last week, I found myself surrounded by multitudes of meat moles, shirtless, running around, all smooth-chested and beardless. Their muscles were extraordinarily toned and every outline was extremely tanned. I felt like a misplaced extra on the set of Avengers: Infinity War”, recounted the journalist Jo Ellison in June in his column The Marvelification of Man (The marvelification of man), published in The Financial Times, where the question was asked: “When did everyone start looking like Chris Hemsworth?”. Although the comparison with the interpreter of Thor can be for almost all men, to say the least, generous, the change produced in recent years with respect to the masculine fixation on appearance and physical shape is easily verifiable.

t-shirt ads designed to simulate a larger musculature, underwear with front and back padding a, everything is said, very competitive prices on the most popular sales platforms or the rise of so-called gym bros (the concept with which those who seem to live for and exercise in the gym are satirized), with influencers spreading the gospel of press of banking in each sphere of the networks, have been forming a kind of modern culture of wonderbra for men. Where the brand, conceived to emphasize the sexual attractiveness of women, reinforced the efforts of its users to approach standards of beauty and body shapes that were as demanding as they were almost unreal, superheroic sculptures are the new mold for many men, be it at the cost of of carbohydrates, of an authoritarian ethic of physical work, of steroids or, if necessary, of trompe l’oeil.

The images influence. Also what is understood in each age by a strong man. In the first decade of the 21st century, A study warned of the disproportionate and unrealistic growth, in terms of dimensions, that action toys such as the GI Joe were experiencing and their potential influence on children in the future development of cases of dysmorphia. In an article by Guardian in 2019, Dr. Roberto Olivardia, an expert in the image of the male body, also pointed to the underlying connotation of hyperdeveloped muscles depending on the time: “In the eighties, with the warmonger Ronald Reagan, figures like Arnold Schwarzenegger or Sylvester Stallone emerged. But in the 1970s we see very thin and androgynous men, like Mick Jagger and David Bowie, because at the time of the Vietnam War protests, being muscular was like calling yourself a militarist.”

The cultural journalist Manuel Betancourt published last May in the United States the book The Male Gazed: On Hunks, Heartthrobs, and What Pop Culture Taught Me About (Desiring) Men – still unpublished in Spain, its title, a play on words around the concept of the male gaze, would be translated as: The Masculine Look: On Hunks, Heartthrobs, and What Pop Culture Taught Me About (Desiring) Men–, where he begins by addressing a philosophical question: does desire precede images or is desire really a product of exposure to images? In other words, does the man want to get ripped after the Marvel movies or do the Marvel movies already fit that ripped ideal?

“I think it’s a vicious circle,” the Colombian writer replies, by video call, to ICON. “In the case of Marvel, it is clear that this comes from the comics, where the bodies of the superheroes are extremely stylized, exaggerated, always within the unreality of the stories. But on the big screen, movies have dictated that kind of body, there is an audience that thinks it should aspire to them, which then reads in Men’s Health the actors counting the diets they follow and ends up feeling the duty to do the same and go to the gym”.

In his book, Betancourt goes back to the days of the overly stocky bodies in the Disney movies that were released during the factory’s considered renaissance: King Triton in The little Mermaid (1989), Gaston in Beauty and the Beast (1991) and, as a climax, Hercules (1997). All these productions had the homosexual animator as a common denominator in their designs. Andreas Deja, born in Poland. “He was showing the change in masculinity, particularly among gay men, that he was beginning to see in Los Angeles in the late 1980s. The community was very afflicted by AIDS, a disease associated [por sus estragos] to almost skeletal bodies”, explains the author. “Then there was a segment of the population that tried to differentiate itself by growing and showing muscles, to express through their physique that they were healthy.”

Andreas Deja in 2019 at the Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco, pointing to a sketch of Mickey Mouse.

But the strongmen of that time are not like the ones of now. For example, in a series like Stranger Things, contemporary but set in the eighties, care was taken that the character little muscles of Dacre Montgomery (Billy, Max’s older stepbrother) didn’t have the insane physical power displayed by their chunky counterparts in other current fiction or even beefy ordinary people because you simply didn’t see such bodies outside of bodybuilding circles at the time. The appearance of the man changes every decade, sometimes recovering past trends; only that in this case the return of the muscle has arrived multiplied by a thousand. The reasons can be traced not only in the external images we receive, but also in our own, since the overexposure of identity that has developed with the evolution of the internet has also led to the paradigm of showing the body ( previously more typical of homosexual men and women) to move significantly.

“One only has to go on TikTok and see these beautiful straight men dancing in shorts basketball, showing himself and letting himself be desired in a way that I would not have imagined a few decades ago”, says Betancourt. “This way of offering oneself to seduction is a bit new, because before the nude was seen as a sign of vulnerability, also in emotional terms. Like you were effeminate and you were letting yourself be emasculated”.

The writer, who is also a film critic in media such as A.V. Club either Variety, At this time, he perceives an accompaniment in the transformation of the sensitivity in the cinema with respect to the naked man. In his book, he talks about how much he was surprised at the time of its premiere by the paltry way a film like Full Monty (1997), about male strippers, dealt with the sexuality of their characters. Now, she is very curious about what happens in the space that goes from that feature film to another title of male strippers, the much more uninhibited magic mike (2012). Both with heterosexual authors behind them (Peter Cattaneo and Steven Soderbergh, respectively), Betancourt finds it symptomatic that neither of the two films is directly conceived for the gay audience – “which is the one that is used to and accepts these images” – and present , however, approaches so different between them.

They dance well, they sing well, and they’re beefy: the ‘Magic Mike’ cast, setting the bar for masculinity too high. Courtesy of Warner Bros. Picture (LFI/Photoshot/Cordon Press)

Faced with this incipient hypermasculine cult of the body, The New York Times proposed in 2018 the emergence of an antagonistic canon in the article Welcome to the Age of the Twinks (Welcome to the age of lolito), celebration of new stars strips like Timothée Chalamet, Tye Sheridan or Lukas Hedges, with the nuance that twinks, in Anglo-Saxon gay slang, refers to a classic stereotype of a boyish boy, due to his appearance or because he really has barely passed the age of majority, and of course very thin. Should the straight world equally manage to assimilate this ideal, however, men who are too lazy to do anything with their bodies may not find the scruffy reassurance they crave here either, in light of the complex dress politics that display the star of call me by your name (2017).

A concern that makes one think of the days of metrosexuality, that cultural hallucination that occurred in the 2000s, when suddenly a man shaved well, cared for his beard or hair, tidied up his clothes a bit or kept some hygiene became a concept in itself. An exaltation of the minimum standard that in Spain reached its perfect caricature at the hands of Mariano Delgado, the character of Eduardo Gomez in There is no one living here (2003-2006). “For some, it has been traumatic to be given parameters that normally only affected women before and to have to think about things that as children they never thought would happen to them,” says Manuel Betancourt, laughing. “It is precisely these experiences that should teach us more compassion and empathy towards women, who have had to worry for decades and think about how the person sitting next to them sees them. Which is something that can be exhausting physically, psychologically and also financially”.

