Russian Armed Forces launched a large-scale attack on defense industry facilities in Ukraine

The Russian armed forces launched a massive missile strike on defense industry facilities in Ukraine, explosions were heard in a number of cities, including Kyiv. Power outages began.

In the morning, an air raid alert was declared throughout Ukraine, with reports of strikes coming from Lviv, Krivoy Rog, Dnepropetrovsk, Chernigov, Kharkov, Odessa, and the Ukrainian capital. Several explosions thundered in Kyiv near the Zhulyany airport. As a result, in the Poltava region of the country damaged industrial facility. Also infrastructure facility damaged in the Khmelnytsky region.

Photo: Gleb Garanich / Reuters

The Ukrainian Ministry of Energy called the situation with power outages difficult

Power outages have begun in a number of Ukrainian cities following the explosions. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reportedthat power outages were recorded in a number of areas of the capital.

Emergency power outages have also been introduced in the Nikolaev region. Energy company DTEK, citing Ukrenergo indicatedthat it is impossible to predict an emergency shutdown in advance. Another energy organization, YASNO, also stated about the shelling of power systems. Power outages also occurred on railway infrastructure in various regions, reported Ukrainian Railways. It was also reported that as a result of the strike on the city of Striy in Lviv Oblast, there was a strong detonation, and the city lost power.

Meanwhile, in Zhitomir after the explosions discontinued water supply. In Kyiv, due to the power outage, facilities also absent water supply. There is no water on the right bank, where 7 out of 10 districts are located, reported Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko. Head of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine Herman Galushchenko statedthat the energy supply situation in the country is difficult.

Photo: Gleb Garanich / Reuters

Russia strikes Ukrainian Armed Forces hangar where F-16s could be located

The coordinator of the Mykolaiv underground, Sergei Lebedev, reported that Russian troops struck a hangar with Western equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Ivano-Frankivsk region. American fighters could have been there.

In addition, Lebedev said that there were about ten explosions in Kyiv. “It’s hard to count in Kyiv, but about ten – that’s including the outskirts of the city,” he said.

Also, according to the underground, in the Volyn region of Ukraine, Russian troops attacked the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Meanwhile, in Vinnytsia in central Ukraine, the Russian Armed Forces attacked the center for recruiting mobilized personnel.