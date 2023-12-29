Home page politics

Odessa was also attacked again by Russian drones. (Archive image) © Uncredited/Ukrinform/dpa

Last winter, energy supply facilities in particular were the target of Russian attacks. There is also serious damage to infrastructure this winter.

Kiev/Lviv/Kharkiv/Odessa – Russia again massively attacked neighboring Ukraine with drones and cruise missiles during the night and morning. Ukrainian media report that there was severe damage across the country.

In the western city of Lviv, for example, an infrastructure object was hit in a drone attack. In Odessa, southern Ukraine, there was a high-rise building fire caused by debris from a downed drone. There were several explosions following rocket attacks in northeastern Kharkiv. Anti-aircraft defense also had to take action in the capital Kiev in the morning. It is initially unclear whether there were any deaths as a result of the attacks.

During the night, Russia had attacked Ukraine from several directions with drones and missiles. Lviv was attacked by more than ten Shahed kamikaze drones, Mayor Andriy Sadowyj said on Telegram. There are said to have been several impacts. In the Sumy region, three people were injured and an apartment building and a workshop were damaged when a rocket hit the town of Konotop. More than ten rockets also fell in Kharkiv during the night. Initially there was no official information about injuries. The extent of the damage must be checked, it said.

The second wave of air strikes followed in the morning. Air alerts were raised across the country because of the attacks. The Ukrainians were asked to go to air raid shelters. The capital Kiev and the industrial city of Dnipro were also targeted by the Russians. Explosions were reported in both megacities. It was initially unclear whether these were impacts from Russian missiles or whether they were shot down by anti-aircraft defenses.

Russia launched its war of aggression against Ukraine more than 22 months ago and has repeatedly bombarded civilian targets far behind the front. Last winter, energy supply facilities in particular were the target of Russian attacks. Experts warn against a repeat of this tactic this winter. Moscow's goal is to plunge Ukrainians into cold and darkness in order to increase war fatigue. Attacks on civilian objects are considered war crimes. dpa