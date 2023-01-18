Car Driver Deals used to have special constructions, but now there is a huge mass claim for the lease scammers.

You save for a car, otherwise you can’t afford a car and you have to go cycling. Was signed, the internet. More specifically, all comment sections on the internet. That is not only something you see in the Netherlands, it is also commonplace in the United Kingdom and the United States. Yet leasing and financing is extremely popular for a car. That attracts a lot of activity, but also a lot of gags.

This is evident from the message we received air today. It concerns two so-called ‘lease brothers’ of the company Car Driver Deals. Their idea was actually quite clever and could be a potential success in a legal way. If people paid part of the lease rates in advance, they could get a discount. Car Driver Deals bought these cars en masse at low prices. Cat in the bowl you would say.

But of course things are slightly different. The lease brothers found out that people simply wanted to pay huge amounts in advance. Instead of buying the cars, the Car Driver Deals cars were rented or leased. Saves you a lot of money though. Especially if the goal is to cash in as much as possible.

That is exactly what happened. Car Driver Deals gave cars that were rented, but in turn did not pay for them. The actual owners of those cars came to collect the cars after a few payment reminders, because Car Driver Deals did not pay. But the customers of Car Driver Deals DID pay for the car. This led to very harrowing situations in which cars were confiscated, while the drivers of those cars paid their monthly installment properly.

In total, there are already 2,000 customers of Car Driver Deals who have reported to the curator. Of these, 580 customers have filed a report against both brothers, according to Automotive Online. It would be an amount of 11 million euros in total.

The two brothers, Jan and Geert Golsteijn, are most likely hiding in Dubai, according to this The Limburger. Trying to make 580 customers unangry is going to be difficult.

