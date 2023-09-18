With our sights set on the presence of more than 140 world leaders at the UN General Assembly this week, Thousands of people called on Sunday in New York for the end of fossil fuels in the face of the climate change emergency.

“Biden, end fossil fuels”, “We can’t eat money”, “Fossil fuels are killing us”, “I didn’t vote for the fires and protests”, some of the banners said which people of all ages carried for 2 km between 53rd Street and Broadway before ending in front of the United Nations.

The American president, Joe Biden is one of the world leaders who will participate in the UN General Assemblywhich officially begins this Tuesday.

“We are here to demand that the administration declare a climate emergency,” asked Analilia Mejía, co-director of the Center for Popular Democracy, one of the nearly 700 organizations that are part of this initiative to eliminate this type of highly polluting fuels and the main cause of global warming.

According to a UN climate report released on Friday, Humanity must reach the peak of its CO2 emissions in 2025 if it wants to tackle the climate crisis.

Some achievements have been made since the 2015 Paris Treaty was signed, but “much more needs to be done on all fronts,” says the report, which hopes that the Climate Summit to be held at the end of the year in Dubai will be focus on fossil fuels.

March to end fossil fuels in New York City.

“The problem is so serious that we must wake up and take immediate measures,” added the 46-year-old activist. of Mexican origin to AFP, remembering “that horror is possible” as demonstrated by the extreme climatic events experienced in recent months, including the fires in Canada, Hawaii and Greece, with the consequent emissions of toxic smoke, the floods in Libya or the record temperatures.

Another young climate change leader, Nalleli Cobo, 22, who has worked with the Swedish Greta Thunberg on awareness campaigns, He highlighted “the power we have as individuals” to “demand that a livable future be guaranteed not only for this generation but also for future ones.”

The activist, more than asking something from the leaders, he would simply invite them to “spend 24 hours at his house” in Southern California, near an oil and gas well.

“I guarantee that at the end of those 24 hours you will see the oil differently,” the young woman, who at the age of 19 suffered ovarian cancer and blames it on the “toxic air” she has breathed, told AFP. “Our lives are at stake,” he warned.

The US state of California filed a lawsuit on Friday against five of the world’s largest oil companies, alleging that they caused billions of dollars in damage and deceived people by downplaying the climate risks of fossil fuels.

The Secretary General of the UN, António Guterres, called for a Summit on Climate Ambition on September 20, during the General Assembly, with which hopes to accelerate the actions of governments, companies, finances and local authorities and civil society to reduce this problem.

“History will remember his action, or inaction… “If we’re lucky, humans will be around to remember what (world leaders) did at this summit,” Mejía challenged them.

