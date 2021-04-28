Thousands of Colombians took to the streets of the country this Wednesday with harangues, dances and music to protest against tax reform presented by the Government of the President of Colombia, Iván Duque, in a crowded day that progressed peacefully, with the exception of Cali, where disorders and looting have occurred, and in some parts of Bogotá.

The streets were gradually taken over by protesters who came out from different concentration points in their cities in a day called by the workers’ centrals to demand that Congress sink the tax reform that especially hits the middle class with new taxes.

Citizens have also joined the demonstration from their homes where they hit pans to make their dissatisfaction with the project felt, a noise that since the 2019 protests became a symbol of the claims towards the Government.

Two women carry protest posters during the day called throughout the country to reject, among others, the government’s tax reform. Photo EFE

The day began in cities such as Bogotá, Cali, Barranquilla, Medellín or Bucaramanga, whose main avenues were filled with walkers who with flags, posters and musical instruments express their rejection of the tax reform project presented last week in Congress.

The streets were flooded with color and dances led by young people and representatives of civil organizations and unions who wear masks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Some have also joined the protest on their motorcycles and cars adorned with posters that had inscribed messages such as “For life, health and democracy” or “No to tax reform.”

Massive marches

The demonstrations take place despite the authorities’ recommendations that people avoid crowds due to the risk of contracting covid-19 at a time when the country is experiencing a health emergency due to the severity of the third peak of the pandemic.

“Great democratic mobilization The national strike – and in such difficult conditions due to the pandemic – confirms that Colombians are fed up with Iván Duque, his tax reform and his other regressive measures, “said opposition senator Jorge Enrique Robledo.

Several social sectors have celebrated the attendance at the mobilization, because last night a Colombian court ordered as a “provisional precautionary measure” the postponement of the protests until “herd immunity with vaccination” against covid-19 is achieved.

March in Bogotá. Reuters photo

The president of the Central Unitary of Workers (CUT), Francisco Maltés, explained to Efe that “in the midst of this circumstance (the economic crisis caused by the pandemic) they want to introduce a tax reform to aggravate the torture of Colombians. “

Said reform, justified the union leader, seeks to use 60% of the proceeds to pay the debt and “for the social sector barely 20%”.

Riots in Cali

Although the day has passed peacefully in most of the country, in Cali, capital of the department of Valle del Cauca (southwest), the protest started with the demolition of the statue of the founder of the city, the Spanish conqueror Sebastián de Belalcázar.

Indigenous Misak arrived this morning to a hill in the La Arboleda neighborhood, in Cali, where with ropes they threw down the cast bronze statue installed in a viewpoint that bears the name of the conqueror and It is one of the symbols of the city.

The group of protesters ended up confronted with the Police who tried to control the situation and later the clashes were they repeated in other areas of the city for the attacks on commercial premises and public transport vehicles.

The acts of vandalism in which the office of the National Tax and Customs Directorate (DIAN) was even set on fire, were the lunar of the demonstration in that city.

“Faced with acts of vandalism presented in Cali, I instructed to send 4 more units of the Esmad (Police Anti-Riot Mobile Squad). We will not tolerate violent acts anywhere in the country, “said Defense Minister Diego Molano.

The city authorities also announced that the curfew, decreed by the coronavirus pandemic from eight at night, will begin today from one in the afternoon and will run until next Sunday until five in the morning.

Source: EFE and AFP

PB