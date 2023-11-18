About 170,000 peopleaccording to the Government delegation, one million according to the organizersattended this Saturday in Madrid the massive rally against the amnesty law presented by the Spanish Socialist Workers Party (PSOE), that will benefit those involved in the Catalan independence process.

It may be of interest to you: (Sánchez and the challenge of overcoming a mandate that fractures Spain)

Convened by civil society organizations, under the motto “Not in my name: neither amnesty nor self-determination”, among the crowd that gathered at midday in the central Plaza de Cibeles From the capital There were the leader of the conservative Popular Party (PP), Alberto Núñez Feijóo, and the leader of the far-right Vox, Santiago Abascal.

Núñez Feijóo asked the president of the Government, the socialist Pedro Sanchez“do not build walls” or “play with coexistence” and considered that Spain is experiencing “a complicated moment for democracy.”

In addition, he accused Sánchez of committing “a fraud” and “an outrage” with the amnesty law proposal registered in Congress and which has allowed him to be sworn in as president of the Government.

Thousands of people protested against the amnesty for those responsible for the Catalan independence movement.

Amid shouts of “traitor”, in reference to the President of the Government and surrounded by flags of Spain and the European Union, the protesters filled the Plaza de Cibeles and its entrances to the rhythm of songs such as ‘My dear Spain’, by Cecilia, ‘Freedom without anger’, by the Jarcha group; either ‘Mediterranean’by Joan Manuel Serrat.

The flags of Spain could be bought in the same square for 5 euros for the small one and 10 for the largest. The demonstration takes place after Sánchez was sworn in as president of the Government this week with the votes of the Catalan independence parties, which made amnesty a condition for support, and when the bill on said matter was already registered in Congress. of the Deputies for the socialist party.

Numerous civil society associations have called on citizens to participate in this call in the face of a “serious crossroads.” The conveners maintain that the PSOE “has abandoned its duty to defend the constitutional order” and that it does so, furthermore, in “close alliance with the enemies of the Nation”, with whom it is preparing to approve laws, such as the amnesty. , “impossibly fitting” into the Constitution “in exchange for staying in power.”

This protest joins the one that the PP already called last Sunday in the main cities of Spain and that brought together hundreds of thousands of people, which must be added to the daily concentrations that have taken place for 15 days in front of the socialist headquarters of different cities in Spain, highlighting Madrid, where most of the time they end with violent incidents between ultra groups and the police.

Agencies / Efe