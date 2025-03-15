Massive manifestation in Valladolid for the defense of the health of Castilla y León: “The disease does not expect”

“It is worth that I am a clown by profession, but that of politicians laughing in our p **** faces in each mobilization are unpaid overtime, what joke will we ‘surprise’ tomorrow?” This is the banner that Victor took through the streets of Valladolid to demonstrate for the situation of the public health of Castilla y León. His case is the one who live daily patients and families of the region of El Bierzo with his hospital and the Oncology service, specifically.

There the lack of oncology professionals has caused them to organize on a platform, without still the Ministry of Health of the Junta de Castilla y León has been able to close the hospital for that hospital of oncologists. “We have been with Oncobierzo for six months, and after each mobilization, the following week politicians announce measures opposed to what we have been claiming,” he explains about his banner.

Valladolid has hosted on Saturday a massive demonstration in defense of public health under the motto ‘We defend our public health. Let’s defend our rights’. Several thousand people, from the 5,000 people who ensure police sources to almost 30,000 attendees according to sources the UGT and CCOO unions convened by the mobilization.

The Bierzo has been noted, as well as another 14 platforms in 40 buses, according to union sources, coming from outside the city of Valladolid to end up protesting in the Ministry of Health, located on the Paseo de Zorrilla in the city of Pisuerga. Victor’s explanation about the case of the El Bierzo hospital is extrapolable to each platform. All have a demand for health professionals, better infrastructure and, in addition, very specific situations.

The young Berciano reflects that “never” has seen a cause that has mobilized so many people in the same direction and politicians say that “everything goes well here and is not true.” That same feeling reiterates those present, in the voice of the representatives of the platforms.

From petition the completion of the works of the Hospital of Aranda de Duero, and the endowment of professionals, to more physiotherapists in the health system. The resignation of the Minister of Health, Alejandro Vázquez, criticisms of the privatization and management of the PP, the counselor and President Alfonso Fernández Mañueco has also been requested: “Here we are facing the doors of his P *** Cortijo,” said a spokeswoman for the Public Health Platform of Palencia.

The criticisms of the toughest health counselor have come from Burgos. The spokesman of the platform has indicated that the counselor decided “for ideology and creed” to keep contracts with the brothers of San Juan de Dios to prevent the old Divine Hospital Valles from being reconvige in a palliative care center. In addition, it has mentioned the “1 billion euros” that for “30 years” must be paid to the Hubu.

“The disease does not expect”

Spokesmen, political and union representatives have urged to approve budgets that allow to invest more in public health in front of private concerts. “The disease does not expect,” said UGT general, Oscar Lobo.

The Ugetist leader has affirmed that the health of Castilla y León has “deficiencies” that must be resolved with “dialogue” but with a “commitment to public health against a private one that gains weight.” “You have to understand that you cannot play with the health of citizens,” he said.

Lobo has asked that the health of Castilla y León not compare with the rest of the communities, since the great dispersion of the population of Castilla y León makes the coverage in primary care more difficult than in the rest of Spain.

The Secretary General of CCOO, Vicente Andrés, has indicated that among the “serious problems” are the “long waiting lists” and for diagnostic tests that end up making citizens come to the private one to expedite. “If there is deterioration of public health, there is important business in private health, therefore, the worse one goes, the better it goes to another,” he summarized.

The increase in private health: “an intentional thing”

For Andrés this situation can be “an intentional thing” in the face of the pressure of the employer itself, whom he has pointed out for bringing workers to private insurance. According to the union leader, the CEOE proposes to “not make discounts on payrolls so that workers have more liquidity in their salaries and be able to go to medical insurance that will somehow allow them more agility.”

Both union leaders have claimed Fernández Mañueco to move the budgets, which has not yet presented by 2025 and has approved the extension of those of 2024, an increase in health spending. Andrés has asked the executive leader to finance the financing through taxes. “What cannot be done is to lower taxes in Castilla y León and then say that there is not enough money for public services,” he reproached

Andrés has also requested the negotiation with the political parties and social agents for a community pact for health such as the one offered in 2023 and with the precedent of the 2001 pact when the transfers of the National Institute of Health (Insalud) were carried out.

Mañueco opens the Magdalena Health Center, in Valladolid, after three tenders and 15 years late



—- news in expansion —-