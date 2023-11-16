In recent months, many layoffs have been reported in the video game industry, starting with those reported at Naughty Dog, then with Bungie and unjustified departures, as well as with Ubisoft And till Amazon Games, with a significant reduction. And now, another important company is joining this trend, or rather, we are talking about something similar to what is called a publisher, since it has many developers under its power.

In the month of Junembracer group announced a restructuring of the company after a disaster occurred with the launch of Saints Rowwhich first included the closure of some important studios such as Volition and when it went on sale gearbox, the creators of Borderlands. This has been followed by 900 people being fired from the company, being a plan to save resources that are not at all new in the entertainment business.

The co-founder and CEO of Embracer, Lars Wingeforsaddressed these layoffs, which affected 5% of its global workforce, during the opening remarks of the company’s second quarter earnings presentation on Thursday, November 16 of this year.

Here it is mentioned:

Before we get into the business details of our second quarter, I want to start this conference by giving a personal thank you to the 900 who left Embracer during the second quarter. As you will hear today, we are determined to transform Embracer into a more agile and stronger company. That said, I find it painful that you have to leave the group, and we have done and are doing everything we can to preserve jobs without changing what we need to achieve. Our people are what make up the very structure of Embracer. For me personally, it is crucial that the program is carried out with compassion, respect and integrity.

It is worth mentioning that it has not been said whether the former employees received any type of financial compensation for a few months for that dismissal due to the suddenness of the event, something that possibly happened, since with similar companies this situation of payments occurred after the exit from the company. And it is not ruled out that this type of thing continues to happen in the industry, and the next one that can be outlined is Konami, since they are not going through the best of times.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: Wow, the industry is going through a significant process of withdrawals, and honestly, the one that has surprised the most is the news from Bungie, with people who literally spent decades in the studio and left there not by their own decision.