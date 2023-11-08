In recent months, the video game industry has reported some important changes, thanks to layoffs that have occurred in different companies, among the most notable we have Bungie, who has fired people without a justified excuse. And now, a new report has emerged indicating more people have lost their jobs in a Third Party on a million-dollar scale, Ubisoft.

As mentioned, the company France It has cut 124 employees, the majority come from its offices in Canada, this could be in the social networks and community section, given that developers are not usually removed from their positions.

Here is part of what the company said in a statement:

Over the past few months, every team within Ubisoft has been exploring ways to streamline our operations and improve our collective efficiency so that we are better positioned for long-term success. Against this backdrop, today we announce that we are reorganizing our Canadian general and administrative functions and reducing headcount at Hybride (our Montreal-based VFX studio) and our global IT team, affecting 124 positions overall.

Something that should be taken into account is that Ubisoft has not been going through its best moment since last year, since one of its star games, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope did not achieve the profits desired by managers. Added to this are cancellations of video games that will arrive in the future, including the constant delays of Sea of ​​Thieveswhich still does not have a release date.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: Little by little it is noticeable that there are certain problems in the company, but we hope that in the coming months they will recover with other games that they have confirmed, including Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and also Star Wars Outlaws.