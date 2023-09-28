Video game companies are not ruled out from going through bad monetary times, since the expected numbers in terms of sales of their titles may not reach or in some other cases, microtransactions may no longer generate enough to remain stable. That is something that is apparently happening with Epic Games, who are going to lay off a large part of their staff that is not 100% essential.

As mentioned by Bloombergthe creators of Fortnite They are laying off 16 percent of their current workforce. And that translates to almost 900 people losing their jobs within the next few days of the year. Information that the news has been distributed through a general notice in a memorandum, this so that employees take precautions and prepare for their possible dismissal.

This is what the statement would say:

For a while now, we’ve been spending a lot more money than we earn. I have long been optimistic that we could push through this transition without layoffs, but in retrospect I see that this was unrealistic.

Added to this are the questions of whether or not compensation will be given, according to what was said by Jason Schreier:

Laid-off Epic employees will receive six months of severance and health benefits. Also a general meeting will be held shortly.

Something that should be commented on is the fact that Fortnite continues to generate acceptable figures for any other company, but Epic Games mentions that they need more growth and it is not sustainable with so many employees involved. Which is why they would not be in the green even though some people may think so.

Here are some comments he has given Tim Sweeneythe CEO of Epic, in the middle Kotaku:

Saying goodbye to the people who helped build Epic is a terrible experience for everyone. The consolation is that we have adequate funds to support laid-off employees: we offer a severance package that includes six months of base salary and, in the US, Canada and Brazil, six months of healthcare paid for by Epic.

For now, it will be the first step towards the painful message with employees.

Via: Kotaku

Editor’s note: It is strange that they say that Epic Games is doing poorly in some way, since Fortnite seems more solid than ever, although yes, its relevance is somewhat less compared to other times. Maybe there should be a much bigger change.