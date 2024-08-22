Thursday, August 22, 2024, 10:42











Northern Israel is on high alert following multiple airstrike warnings from Lebanon. Authorities warned Thursday morning of the possible arrival of rockets fired by Hezbollah at the town of Kiryat Shmona and the nearby communities of Tel Hai and Kfar Yuval. Alarms have also been activated in the vicinity of the Kibbutz of Nir Am, near Gaza, while the army has warned of an infiltration of “hostile” drones in the northern community of Misgav Am. Many citizens have fled to air raid shelters.

The possible Hezbollah offensive would be a response to the bombardment with which Israeli troops have subjected a dozen positions of the Shiite militia in Lebanon this morning. The attacks have been directed, according to the Ministry of Defense, against Hezbollah headquarters and arsenals. A rocket launcher has also been destroyed. In the early hours of the morning, columns of smoke were visible in different areas of Lebanese territory. All the raids were carried out by air force planes.

The Israeli army and Hezbollah have entered into a continuous spiral of attacks and responses that increase fears of an open war. Between Tuesday and Wednesday, the militia fired some 70 missiles at the Golan Heights and Upper Galilee. At the same time, hours earlier, Israel had attacked several Shiite sites and killed one of their commanders with a missile.

Israeli intelligence suspects that, although Iran appears to have been convinced by the US and its allies to desist or delay its announced offensive against Israel following the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, it is putting pressure on Hezbollah not to grant a truce to the Hebrew forces. According to US media, the regime of the ayatollahs is encouraging the militia to start its own war. It is thus taking advantage of the intention of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah to avenge the recent assassination of his main commander Fuad Shukr by means of a major attack.

The Israeli Defense Ministry has begun moving troops north in the event of a war with Hezbollah. Some battalions have been mobilized from the Gaza front. The government has also ordered the evacuation of some border towns in order to create a security strip with Lebanese territory. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited an air force base in the north on Wednesday to see first-hand the military operations against Hezbollah.