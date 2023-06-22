Home page World

From: Catherine Reikowski

Split

Future research on the Titanic wreck has become unlikely, says an expert. Meanwhile, the search for the missing Titan submarine continues.

New York – “There is no doubt” that the tragedy of the missing submersible boat “Titan” will have an impact on whether the wreck of the Titanic can still be visited and examined in the future. That’s what David tells Scott-Beddard CNN. He is CEO of Titanic exhibition company White Star Memories Ltd.

“The chances that future research will be conducted on the wreck of the Titanic are extremely slim. Probably not in my lifetime,” Scott-Beddard said. The search for the missing submarine continues, but hope is fading.

Submarine to the Titanic further missing: expert predicts investigations

“I can imagine that after this disaster there will undoubtedly be an investigation and much stricter rules and regulations put in place,” he said. After the disappearance of the Titan, it became known that there had been security concerns for a long time. However, these were apparently not taken seriously enough.

The wreck of the Titanic as captured on an old field trip as part of the Ghosts of the Abyss film. (Archive image) © Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection via Imago

On the contrary: the fascination for the dangers of the deep seemed unabated – the history of the search for ever greater challenges is long. The physicist Michael Guillen sharply criticized the tourist trips to the Titanic in particular.

Submarine disappeared in the Atlantic: “Titanic is one of those unreachable things for most of us”

Commercial voyages to the Titanic have not been around for long. “The Titanic is one of those unreachable, unattainable things for most of us, unless you’ve worked in research and been lucky enough to dive to the wreck in the past,” Scott-Beddard said of the ship’s enduring appeal . “It sits majestically on the seabed.” It’s incredibly rare for a sunken ship to stand upright. Since May, scientists have been able to use 700,000 images to study the Titanic.

The search for the missing boat is being followed worldwide and may soon have consequences. An expert explains that many people show so much compassion for what is happening around the submarine. (dpa/kat)