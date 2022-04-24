Nuevo León.- Faced with the wave of criticism for the delay in finding the body of the young Debanhi Susana Escobar, the head of the State Security Secretariat of Nuevo León, Aldo Fasci Zuazuamaintained that it was “a massive human failure” of the various institutions that participated in the search operation.

In addition to this, the person in charge of citizen security in the state of Nuevo León emphasized that there are people who, in said federal entity, have not been located in more than two decades.

It was last Thursday, April 21 of this year, after almost two weeks of searching, that the Nuevo León Attorney General’s Office (FGJNL) announced that the body of a young woman had been found inside a cistern located in the Motel Nueva Castilla, in Escobedo, Nuevo Leon. At first, the characteristics of the body were not given, however, hours later, unofficial sources confirmed that it was Debanhi, which was corroborated by the state Public Ministry hours later.

Asking them to “excuse” him, Fasci Zuazua recalled that the security elements searched the area of ​​the Nueva Castilla Motel four times and, in none of these searches were there any indications that the body of the 18-year-old girl could be there.

“It’s a massive human error, they were there four times and found nothing, and it’s not the first time it’s happened in the searches of this world, excuse me,” he said.

In this sense, he argued that because the body was found at the bottom of the well waterit was difficult for it to be visualized with the naked eye, so the only way to perceive it was through the smells that it began to give off with the days.

“What happens is that unfortunately it was at the bottom of the water and there was nothing to see, so this alert was given by odors, dogs can’t smell under water,” explained the secretary of Nuevo León.

Regarding the strong demands for him to resign from the State Security Secretariat due to the high rate of femicides and missing women in recent months, Aldo Fasci assured that he is willing to do so.

However, the official insisted that in the state governed by Samuel Garcia Sepulveda no criminal group dedicated to kidnapping and crimes against women operates.