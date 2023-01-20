It will take time to see a visionary of such feats and, consequently, it will take a long time until a tribute of such magnitude is seen again in these parts. This Friday the Jerónimos became an immense mausoleum in memory of a man who, “object of God”, erected an entire church of faithful in times of lack of faith.

The Murcian Escorial was too small to house so many people. All united in pain for the loss of the father of the UCAM. Of the person who, with his dream or, rather, with his “mission” – as he agreed to call it – made those of so many athletes, teachers and young people who have passed through the Jerónimos classrooms come true in the 24-year history of Catholic university in Murcia.

The mass was presided over by Monsignor José Manuel Lorca Planes, Bishop of the Diocese of Cartagena; and concelebrated by the emeritus archbishops of Madrid and Valencia, Cardinals Antonio María Rocuo Varela and Antonio Cañizares, the representative of the Apostolic Nunciature, Daniele Liessi; the Bishop of Jaén, Monsignor Sebastián Chico; the coadjutor archbishop of Granada, Monsignor José María Gil Tamayo; the emeritus archbishops of Orihuela-Alicante and Zaragoza, Monsignors Jesús Murgui and Manuel Ureña.

Monsignor Lorca Planes highlighted in his homily that José Luis Mendoza “has left us a great testimony of faith, a precious work and very visible traces that always lead us to the will of God” and stressed that the founder of the UCAM was ” a faithful, honest and honest man ».

The representative of the Apostolic Nunciature has read a message of condolence for the family and the entire university community from the nuncio of His Holiness Pope Francis in Spain, Bernardito Cleopás, showing his union with them in prayer.

Before concluding the Eucharist, the wife of the president of the UCAM, María Dolores García, reminded him as a man who gave his life to the Catholic Church and who maintained his strength in faith at all times. Likewise, she assured that “every January 18 (date of Mendoza’s death) will be a day of celebration for all of us.”