July 24, 2022 17:48
Severe floods triggered by monsoon rains have killed seven people and swept away dozens of homes in northwest Pakistan, officials said Sunday.
Timur Ali, a spokesperson for the provincial disaster management authority, said that more than 30 houses in Kohistan district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province were swept away by massive floods, displacing hundreds of people.
The National Disaster Management Authority said at least seven people died due to rain-related accidents across the country.
The authority added that the death toll from more than five weeks of heavy rain across the country has now reached 310.
The spokesperson stated that the authorities are assessing the damage and trying to reach the villagers, who are facing a shortage of drinking water.
Meteorological officials said the rain was expected to continue for a few more days.
Source: agencies
