About 30 flights were delayed and four were canceled at three Moscow airports

At three Moscow airports – Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Sheremetyevo – there were massive flight delays, reports Telegram-Mash channel.

“Planes cannot fly to Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Sheremetyevo,” the message said.

It is noted that a total of about 30 flights were delayed, and four more were cancelled.

Earlier, the State Duma proposed introducing compensation for the cost of air tickets that were burned due to the redirection of flights to other airports due to the threat of UAV attacks. It is clarified that the head of the All-Russian Association of Passengers (OOP), Ilya Zotov, approached deputy Maria Butina with such an initiative.