“Yandex. Schedule”: 19 flights were canceled and delayed at Moscow airports

On Thursday, September 7, 19 flights were canceled and delayed at three Moscow airports. This is evidenced by the data of the service Yandex.Schedule.

14 planes were delayed in Domodedovo. In Vnukovo, in turn, 1 flight was postponed and 1 more was delayed, 2 flights were delayed at Sheremetyevo, 1 was canceled.

There is no information about disruptions in the schedule in Zhukovsky. The reason for the massive change in the departure time of aircraft in the capital’s air harbors is not reported.

