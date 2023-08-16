On Tuesday night, fires broke out on the Spanish holiday island of Tenerife, which spread rapidly in the morning. The fires are not yet under control.

Santa Cruz de Tenerife – Tenerife is on fire. On Tuesday night, fires broke out in the national park around the Teide volcano on the largest island in the Canary Islands. The municipalities of Arafo and Candelaria in the northeast of the island were initially affected, as the Spanish civil protection authority announced on Wednesday. Numerous emergency services are fighting the flames, from the air they are currently receiving support from 13 seaplanes and helicopters. The whole of Spain is currently suffering from a heat wave.

Forest fires in Tenerife: Municipalities of Arafo and Candelaria affected

After the fire broke out shortly before midnight on Tuesday, the fire had spread to 130 hectares by early Wednesday morning and continued to eat up in the following hours: around 1.30 p.m., 600 hectares were already affected, according to the head of the technical service for forestry , Pedro Martínez, told the local television station Televisión Canaria. Authorities first ordered the evacuation of several villages and set up roadblocks as the fire threatened to spread over the ridge of Mount Teide. In the early afternoon, the flames were already spreading to the other side in some places, as reported by the Spanish public broadcaster RTVE.

Trabajamos ante el incendio declared en la isla de #Tenerife between the municipalities of Arafo and Candelaria. Se realizan labores de #seguridadCortes de carretera, información y aviso a la población, además de la coordinación de los medios aéreos desplegados en el lugar.… pic.twitter.com/D05zhrvnpC — Guardia Civil (@guardiacivil) August 16, 2023

All of Spain, including its islands, is currently suffering from unusual heat and drought. The country experienced the hottest spring since weather records began, and Spain is currently groaning under a heat wave. The weather conditions favor the outbreak of fires. Since the beginning of the year, 66,000 hectares of land have already burned in Spain.

No all-clear on fire in Tenerife: “Very strong and in a difficult area”

The fire was “very strong” and in a “difficult area,” Canary Islands regional president Fernando Clavijo said at a press conference on Wednesday. All the work of the rescue workers should now be focused on ensuring that the fire does not migrate down the mountainside and thus “could affect houses and the population,” the local politician said in a report EuropaPress according to

“Since the early hours of the morning” they have been working to deploy emergency teams and create emergency shelters, the island’s Red Cross said. A sports center belonging to the Andrés Orozco school in the municipality of Arafo was converted for this purpose. The first evacuated people had arrived, the island’s Red Cross wrote around 2 p.m. on Platform X, formerly known as Twitter. How many people were affected was not initially known. Most recently, fires broke out on the neighboring Canary Island of La Palma in July. About 4000 residents had to leave their homes for a short time.