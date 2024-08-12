Thousands of residents have been evacuated from their homes as a large forest fire spreads north of Athens, with flames reaching heights of up to 25 metres. Fire Department spokesman Vassilis Vathrakogiannis said a convoy of 20 to 25 vehicles had rescued people trapped by the blaze in the nearby town of Varnavas. The fire is now moving south towards the village of Penteli, northeast of Athens. At least three hospitals in the area have been evacuated.

Forty fires have broken out in Greece since Saturday afternoon and firefighters are currently still trying to put out seven of them. More than 500 firefighters and 150 vehicles were deployed to put out the flames. Vathrakogiannis added that winds remained strong overnight and were expected to increase in intensity during the morning.