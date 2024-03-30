An Indonesian army official told reporters that a massive fire broke out today, Saturday, in a military ammunition storage facility in Indonesia, but did not result in any deaths.

The official, whose identity was not revealed, added that the fire broke out in a storage room containing expired ammunition.

Media in Indonesia reported earlier today, Saturday, that firefighters were working hard to put out a huge fire that broke out in a military ammunition storage facility on the outskirts of the capital, Jakarta.

The accident occurred in Bekasi.

The local Kompas TV channel showed orange flames with clouds of smoke rising into the sky and huge explosions, and the screams of people could be heard several kilometers away.

Army official Christomi Siantori told Kompas TV that the authorities are evacuating people from nearby neighborhoods.