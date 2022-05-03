By Andrew Hay

LAS VEGAS, New Mexico (Reuters) – Hundreds of residents of the historic city of Las Vegas, New Mexico, were forced to leave their homes immediately on Monday, as high winds and dry weather fueled a massive forest fire in the vicinity of the site.

The Calf Canyon wildfire has destroyed more than 41,000 hectares, equivalent to more than half the area of ​​New York City, as of Monday morning, according to US Forest Service officials in New Mexico.

About 30% of the fire had been contained as of Monday, after burning dry vegetation northwest of the city of just 13,000 people.

The fire, which is the largest active wildfire in the United States, is the most destructive of a dozen others in the Southwest region of the country. According to scientists, forest fires are more widespread and arrived earlier this year because of climate change.

“The presence of smoke is extreme out here. Lots of smoke and ash falling,” Jesus Romero, deputy county administrator for San Miguel, told Reuters in an interview. “The winds are starting to get stronger now, and we’re starting to get a lot more wind.”

A red flag alert has been issued, signaling that fires may begin to spread more easily in the area. Forecasts indicate winds of 80 km/h and low humidity of around 5% on Monday.

Hundreds of homes in the northwestern part of the city were ordered to vacate the area on Monday morning, according to an alert from San Miguel County.

“This situation remains extremely serious, and the refusal to withdraw could be a fatal decision,” the county said.

