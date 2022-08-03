The fire area in the warehouses of the Ozon marketplace in the Moscow region has grown to 3.5 hectares

In the urban district of Istra in the Moscow region, a fire broke out in the warehouse of the Ozon marketplace. The area of ​​ignition at the moment is about 35 thousand square meters. Eyewitnesses posted a video from a drone, which shows clouds of smoke rising from a burning building.

According to Ozon, the fire started in a separate block.

Among the main versions of the fire – arson and a malfunction of electrical equipment and wiring, reported RIA News in emergency services.

One death reported

It also became known about one dead. This was reported by the Telegram channel SHOT. This information has not been officially confirmed.

In addition, more than a thousand people were evacuated from the warehouse building. The Emergency Medical Center reported three casualties. In emergency services RIA News announced six victims, but later clarified that the number had grown to 11 people. Two of them were taken to the hospital.

The warehouse is difficult to extinguish due to its design and the number of goods

According to the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, the fire quickly spread to a large area due to the collapse of the roof and the instantaneous supply of oxygen.

“The design features of the building, a large burning load complicate fire extinguishing,” the Ministry of Emergency Situations explained.

96 people and 30 pieces of equipment are involved in extinguishing, the Ministry of Emergency Situations for the Moscow Region specified. Two Ka-32 helicopters were sent to the scene of the fire.

How wrote Tatyana Vitusheva, head of the city district of Istra, assigned the third rank of complexity to the fire. According to her, the preliminary cause of the fire is non-compliance with safety regulations.

Vitusheva specified that three ambulance teams, including resuscitation, are working at the scene. She added that the fire area is about 40,000 square meters.

The fire in the warehouse is so large that it can be seen from aircraft flying overhead.

Warehouse employees told about tons of burnt goods

By words an employee named Valery Stechkin, the warehouse had “millions of tons of goods” – it consisted of three blocks, each of which had six floors with racks. The fire has already engulfed 1.5 blocks.

The man added that the personal belongings of the workers were also burned.

The saddest thing is that at the moment the locker rooms are on fire, no one was allowed in there. I had a lot of valuable things there. You can’t walk around with jewelry, I have a gold chain, a very expensive leather jacket there, I don’t know what to do with it, that’s the trouble. Of course, I will try to get compensation. True, I don’t really know how to do this, I haven’t had such situations yet. Probably, I will write a statement to the company. Valery StechkinOzon warehouse worker

Stechkin clarified that people were promptly evacuated, the cause of the fire is still unclear. At the same time, he added that there is still no exact information about the victims, since not all people have yet been counted.

“It flared up about 15 minutes after the outbreak, a strong wind blows just along the warehouse from the beginning to the extreme wing. (…) There was no panic, everyone was evacuated promptly, people are all adults working, everything, in principle, is good about this, ”he said.

Another employee told Telegram-channel SHOT, which was stored in the warehouse, including gas cylinders and aerosols.

Ozon promised to compensate buyers and sellers for the cost of goods lost in a fire

The press service of the company said TASSthat removed these products from the marketplace showcase.

Customers will be refunded for lost orders. Sellers will be compensated for damaged or lost items press service of the Ozon marketplace

OZON shares on the Moscow Exchange fell on the background of the news about the fire in the warehouse to 1,158 rubles per share, as of 13:52 Moscow time, but then slowed down the fall and, according to data at 14:21 Moscow time, were at the level of 1,199 rubles per share.