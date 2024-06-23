In the afternoon, a violent confrontation involving more than 200 minors took place in the Tortugas shopping center in Argentina. The young people were summoned online to a massive call called ‘juntada pilchera’.

According to the criteria of

What is known about the confrontation of more than 200 young people in Argentina?

According to information from international media, The events occurred this Saturday, June 22 when several young people arrived with stones and knives at the food area of ​​the shopping center.

Preliminary reports of the situation revealed that everything was generated by a verbal argument between two groups. During the violent fight, several families who were chatting at the site fled the scene to avoid being caught in the middle of the dispute.

Cloudy weather at the Tortugas Open Mall. An incident involving punches, kicks and something else is being investigated. There would be an injured merchant. pic.twitter.com/WRw5PQXTyK — Facts and Law (@Hechosanderecho) June 23, 2024

The authorities indicated that they were alerted by a call made to 911 -line to attend to emergency cases in Argentina-. The police report explained that when they arrived they observed about 250 minors, including boys and girls, hitting each other, so they proceeded to try to separate them.

However, the confrontation left a jump of four injured. “As a result of the brawl, four minors were injured with knife cuts”explained the Police.

Hundreds of kids gathered through social networks in the so-called “Juntada Pilchera” at the Tortugas Open Mall.

They wanted to rob one of them, a fight broke out, and it all ended with running and 4 stabbings. Another ordinary day in Peronia#MalvinasArgentinas pic.twitter.com/TeYD3VtJq5 — Only in Peronia (@OnlyInPeronia) June 23, 2024

In addition, Argentine media confirmed the ages of the victims, who are between 14 and 16 years old. In three of the cases, the wounds were superficial. Only one minor had to be treated for injuries to the abdomen and leg.

The authorities captured 14 – all minors – who are under the disposal of the Prosecutor’s Office.

Several stores in the shopping center had to close their doors to protect themselves from the fight, in which stones, chairs and various objects were thrown from one side to another in the food area.

The shopping center spoke through its X account: “The action that took place in our facilities was not organized by Tortugas Open Mall.”

Regarding the event that occurred today on the premises of our shopping center – Tortugas Open Mall – we clarify: The action that took place in our facilities was not organized by Tortugas Open Mall. — Tortugas Open Mall (@tortugasmall) June 23, 2024

More news in EL TIEMPO

CAMILA SANCHEZ FAJARDO

DIGITAL SCOPE EDITORIAL

TIME