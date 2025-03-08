Massive feminist march in Barcelona by 8m: “care support life”

Thousands of people, 25,000 according to the Urban Guàrdia count, have again left March 8 in Barcelona to claim women’s rights and end patriarchy. The march of the Catalan capital has placed special emphasis on care and has claimed the alliance between the feminist and trans movement.

The organization of the march, formed by 150 entities and groups, has designed a protest divided into nine blocks that include women, lesbians and trads linked to the care, migrated, of communities in conflict and feminist organizations. Non -mixed sectors of social movements have also participated.

Under the motto “The care holds life”, this year’s protest has placed the focus on the importance of work, paid or not, family care and in the home that continue to fall mostly on women and, among them, in migrants.

The manifesto of the march has claimed the sexual diversity and origins of the feminist movement and has accent on the care, such as the motto of the march. “Care in the center, care holds life but the capitalist system makes them invisible and explodes them,” said the activist who has read the manifesto, which has concluded: “We are not all, the internal ones are missing.”

In a festive and vindictive atmosphere, the March 8M has traveled the streets of Barcelona. The massive demonstration has gathered families, couples and groups of friends.

“The 8M is a very special day for the struggle of all women, remember those of our past and claim to have spaces free of misogyny and opportunities for everyone,” says Natalia and Juliana, who carry a great banner that cries out against the presence of the State and the misogyny of women’s institutions.

The feminist groups organizing the 8M demonstration in Barcelona have given the head of the march to a group of women living in residences, accompanied by volunteers that take them in cars-bici. In conversation with eldiario.esone of them, Rosa Maria Armengol, tells the reasons that have led him to demonstrate this Saturday: “I have been a battered woman and you have to say enough, I rebelle against abuse.”

At 71, Rosa Maria Armengol appreciates all the support received from the workers and psychologists who have attended her in the residence of the Poblenau neighborhood. “I arrived there weighing 38 kilos and they saved me after staying alone with a macho,” he explains.

“I have been a battered woman and every time I see a new case in the news gives me a anger, I want this suffering of women to end,” says Rosa Maria, who added, before the beginning of the march, that she has “eager” to participate in the protest.

Several of the most chanted slogans claim the union of the trans movement with the feminist, and demand the closure of the Foreigner Internment Centers (CIE) and the repeal of the Foreigners Law for supposing a double discrimination of migrant women.

“Without anti -racism there is no feminism,” or “without whores there is no feminism,” are the most repeated slogans.

For the first time an 8m in Barcelona, ​​this year a group of women, partisans of the abolition of prostitution, has unmarked the historical manifestation and has decided to make its own march, which has traveled the Rambla and has filled the Plaza Sant Jaume.