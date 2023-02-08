PS Thursday, February 9, 2023, 00:04



Hundreds of Instagram and Twitter users have warned of a massive drop in both social networks during the afternoon of this Wednesday. As they explained, errors appeared on their screens when receiving notifications, accessing applications and uploading content, logging in or uploading stories.

Specifically, the Instagram service has stopped working for approximately two hours. In the case of Twitter, the failures began to occur around 10:30 p.m. and it took an hour to re-establish it correctly.

Apparently, the fall of the platforms has also occurred in other countries outside of Spain, as reported by Internet users in various comments. The affected companies did not specify the reason for the registered operating incidents.