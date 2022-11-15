Explosions thundered in large cities of Ukraine on November 15, blackouts began

On Tuesday, November 15, massive explosions thundered in several regions of Ukraine at once. As a result, energy infrastructure facilities were damaged and disabled, the Ukrainian Telegram channel reports. “Country Politics”.

On the afternoon of November 15, an air alert was announced throughout Ukraine. In addition, according to the online map, a warning signal was also sounded in the territories controlled by Kyiv in the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions.

Related materials:

Later, residents of the Ukrainian regions began to report explosions. Thus, the sounds of explosions were heard in Krivoy Rog, Cherkasy and Khmelnytsky regions. In addition, in the evening, several explosions thundered in Lviv, said the mayor of the city Andriy Sadovoy. According to him, as a result, part of the districts was de-energized.

There was also information about explosions in the Odessa, Sumy and Ivano-Frankivsk regions of the republic.

Explosions in Kyiv

In Kyiv and the Kyiv region, the first explosions occurred at about 4 p.m. Moscow time. Pictures taken in the city began to circulate online, showing smoke rising from buildings.

Later explosions in the Ukrainian capital continued. The mayor of the city, Vitali Klitschko, reported new damage as a result of Russian missile strikes in the Pechersk region. According to him, one of the missiles hit a multi-storey residential building.

The energy holding DTEK reported that emergency power outages began in Kyiv after the shelling. At the same time, the schedule of emergency shutdowns, which was drawn up earlier, was decided to be temporarily canceled.

Critical power situation

As a result of missile strikes by the Russian military, energy facilities were damaged in a number of Ukrainian regions. As the deputy head of the office of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said, at present the situation with the energy infrastructure in the country is critical.

See also Actress Anne Heche, hospitalized with burns after crashing her car into a house Most hits were recorded in the center and north of the country. The situation in the capital is very difficult, special emergency shutdown schedules are being introduced Kirill TimoshenkoDeputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine

He also noted that Ukrenergo was forced to start emergency blackouts in settlements across the country.