Attack drones from an unknown country carried out an attack on a weapons factory near the Iranian city of Isfahan, about 350 kilometers south of Tehran, last night. At the same time, a large fire raged in a refinery in the northwest of the country. Last night there was also an earthquake in Iran in which three people are said to have died.

It is mainly the drone attack that unleashes the necessary. Iran’s defense ministry has not provided information on who may be behind the attack on the weapons factory. The attack coincided with a remarkable refinery fire, which may indicate coordinated sabotage. Iran’s defense ministry referred to the Isfahan plant as a “workshop” only, without specifying what was manufactured there. Social media is speculating about nuclear research. The French news agency AFP shows unverified images of a large explosion.

Details about the attack in Isfahan, which took place around 11:30 p.m., are scarce. A statement from the Ministry of Defense reports that three enemy drones were launched in the direction of 'the workshop' and that two were successfully shot down. A third apparently managed to hit the building but caused "minor damage" to the roof and did not injure anyone, the Iranian ministry said. Other – unverified sources – speak of a huge blow with a heavy bomb.

The English-language arm of Iran’s state television, Press TV, broadcast videos from passers-by’s mobile phones that apparently showed the moment the drone struck along the busy Imam Khomeini Expressway.

The attack comes after Iran’s intelligence ministry claimed in July last year to have uncovered a plot against “sensitive” locations around Isfahan. Suspects were featured on state television and made confessions. They are said to belong to Komala, a Kurdish opposition party exiled from Iran and now operating from Iraq. According to the Iranian prosecutor, the members had planned to attack a military aerospace facility in Isfahan after being trained by Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency.

Separately, Iranian state television reports that a fire has broken out at an oil refinery in an industrial area near the northwestern city of Tabriz. The cause was not yet known. There is speculation on social media about an Israeli-coordinated action. Tabriz is located some 520 kilometers (325 mi) northwest of Tehran.



Iran is at odds with a number of countries. Recently also with Ukraine because Iran supplies drones to Russia that cause great damage to Ukrainian infrastructure. But Israel is often the first suspect by Tehran when there are suspicious explosions. Israel (itself regularly attacked by the Iranian-backed Hamas terror organization) is said to be behind a series of attacks on Iran in recent years, including an April 2021 attack on the Natanz underground nuclear facility that damaged its centrifuges. In 2020, Iran blamed Israel for a sophisticated attack that killed its top military scientist in the nuclear field, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Israeli officials rarely acknowledge operations carried out by the country's covert military units or Mossad intelligence. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who recently became prime minister again, has long viewed Iran with its nuclear ambitions as the greatest threat to his country.

Regardless, an earthquake in northwestern Iran killed at least three people. 816 people were also injured, according to Iranian state media. Dozens of victims are being treated in hospital. The quake with a magnitude of 5.9 took place in Khoy on Saturday evening. It is the capital of the province of West Azerbaijan, which borders Turkey. The earthquake damaged buildings in dozens of places. There has also been damage to the infrastructure in the region.

Dozens of aftershocks have been observed, reports news channel al-Jazeera. The strongest aftershock had a magnitude of 4.2. According to al-Jazeera, Khoy had experienced several quakes in recent months, but they were less severe than Saturday’s. Also, the earlier earthquakes resulted in no deaths and did not cause major damage.