Gaza (Union)

The United Nations announced that 100,000 Palestinians were forced to go to the Rafah area near the border with Egypt in recent days, south of the Gaza Strip, due to attacks launched by the Israeli army on the central areas of the Gaza Strip and the Khan Yunis area.

This came in a statement issued by the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), yesterday, in which it confirmed that the Israeli army launched heavy bombardment on the Gaza Strip from land, air and sea throughout the day before yesterday.

He explained that “the situation in Khan Yunis, which is under intense Israeli attack, and Deir al-Balah, prompted 100,000 Palestinians to head to the Rafah border area.”

The statement pointed out that “according to data on December 20, there were 12 thousand people per square kilometer in the Rafah area, and thus the latter became the most densely populated area in Gaza.”

The statement pointed out that “the influx of new displaced people into the Rafah area has exacerbated the situation in the already overcrowded area in light of limited resources.”

Residents of the Gaza Strip arrived in Rafah in trucks, vehicles and on foot, and those who could not find space in the already overcrowded shelters set up tents on the sides of the roads.

“People use any free space to build shacks,” said Juliette Touma, communications director at the United Nations Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA). “Some sleep in their cars, others sleep in the open.”

Yesterday, UNRWA announced that the number of displaced people in the city of Rafah exceeded 657 thousand, a large portion of whom live without shelter.

In this context, the Palestinian Red Crescent announced that it plans to establish a refugee camp in the city of Khan Yunis, which is witnessing intense fighting in the southeast of the Gaza Strip.

The organization said on the “X” social media platform, “The Palestinian Red Crescent is working in cooperation with the Egyptian Red Crescent to establish an organized camp for the displaced in Khan Yunis.”

She continued, “The camp will contain, as a first stage, 300 tents that will house displaced families of medical, ambulance, and relief crews in the Red Crescent. The capacity will be expanded later to reach 1,000 tents to accommodate hundreds of displaced families in the south of the Gaza Strip.”