West Texas was rocked by a magnitude 5.4 earthquake on Friday. It is one of the strongest quakes ever recorded in the region, which is known for the large amount of oil that is extracted there. This is also done by means of controversial fracking, a method with possible ecological consequences, American media report. There are no reports of damage or injuries.

According to the US Geological Survey USGC, the epicenter of the quake was about 22 kilometers northwest of Midland, Texas, in the so-called Permian basin, an important oil extraction area. A month ago, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 was measured 153 kilometers west of the same place.

According to researcher Jana Pursley of the USGC Earthquake Institute in Colorado, based on initial measurements, the quake should have been felt by more than 1,500 people in a wide area between the towns of Amarillo and Abilene in eastern Texas and all the way west near Carlsbad. in New Mexico. That is an area with an area of ​​about 100,000 square meters, almost 2.5 times the size of the Netherlands. See also A power failure leaves at least 19 of the 23 states of Venezuela without electricity

“It’s a significant earthquake for that area,” Pursley said. “In that region, such an earthquake will be felt for hundreds of kilometers.”

The quake was followed by less intense aftershocks. According to Pursley, more such afterquakes could follow, with decreasing strength.

Oil is extracted from rock in the region by injecting water, sand and chemicals into the ground at high pressure. This method is known as fracking. Because fracking can pollute groundwater and cause earthquakes, many people see the technique as too dangerous.