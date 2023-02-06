Several European countries are sending aid to Turkey
Several European countries and the European Union pledged assistance on Monday for the search for earthquake survivors in Turkey and Syria. The EU has mobilized a dozen search and rescue teams. The Netherlands will also send a so-called Urban Search and Rescue Team to Turkey on Monday.
Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, France, Greece, Poland and Romania, among others, would send such teams to the disaster area to support first responders on the ground, EU Commissioners Josep Borrell and Janez Lenarcic said. in a statement. According to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, 45 countries have now offered help to send rescuers.
The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen tweeted that the first European aid is already on its way and that European countries are “ready to continue helping in any way we can.”
Massive earthquake hits Turkey and Syria; more than 1,200 dead
A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 7.8 in southeastern Turkey killed hundreds in the night from Sunday to Monday. According to Turkish President Recep Erdogan, more than 900 people have been killed and nearly 5,400 injured in Turkey alone so far. At least 320 deaths have been reported in Syria. It is feared that the death toll will rise. A large number of buildings in the border area of the two countries collapsed as a result of the quake.
The earthquake’s epicenter was about 33 kilometers northwest of the city of Gaziantep, a provincial capital near the Syrian border, according to the US Geological Survey. The quake occurred at a depth of ten kilometers. A strong 6.7 magnitude aftershock followed about ten minutes later; there were at least six aftershocks in total.
The international community expresses its support for Turkey and Syria. NATO and the EU are in any case setting up emergency aid for Turkey. Russia also offers its help.
