Several European countries and the European Union pledged assistance on Monday for the search for earthquake survivors in Turkey and Syria. The EU has mobilized a dozen search and rescue teams. The Netherlands will also send a so-called Urban Search and Rescue Team to Turkey on Monday.

Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, France, Greece, Poland and Romania, among others, would send such teams to the disaster area to support first responders on the ground, EU Commissioners Josep Borrell and Janez Lenarcic said. in a statement. According to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, 45 countries have now offered help to send rescuers.

The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen tweeted that the first European aid is already on its way and that European countries are “ready to continue helping in any way we can.”

