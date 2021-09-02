The Balearic Islands had the biggest fall in unemployment in August with 48,599 people out of work, down 34.11% compared to the same month of 2020 and Social Security affiliation was 552,211; up 7.58%.

The number of people unemployed in August in the Balearics fell by 25,154 year-on-year. In July it fell by 4,236, which is a drop of 8.02% and the biggest month-on-month fall in the country, according to Government data.

Nationwide, unemployment fell by 82,583 and the decline in the Balearic Islands represents almost a third of the total. Year-on-year there was a fall of 12.33%. The increase in employment affiliation to Social Security in the Balearic Islands from July to August this year was 1.12% with the incorporation of 6,109 workers.

4,609 workers were still in ERTE in August, which is 0.8% of the total in the Balearic islands.

Nationwide, Social Security lost an average of 118,004 members in August, making a total of 19,473,724 contributors, despite the fact that unemployment fell by 82,583 to 3,333,915, which is the biggest drop in unemployment in August, in history.

August is a traditionally a bad month for employment because it marks the end of the summer campaign, but the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security & Migration stressed that between 2009 and 2019, the average loss of affiliates in August was higher than this year exceeding 147,000 employed.

Registered unemployment has been in continuous decline for six months and has decreased by 675,000 since March, according data from the Ministry of Employment & Social Economy.

In August, the number of workers in temporary employment regulation, or ERTE hit a new low of 272,190.