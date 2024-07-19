Today, humans and their technologies depend on operating systems of business giants for almost all their activities, and two of them could be considered vital for the operation of companies and others, we are talking about Manzana and Microsoftwhich could be considered a monopoly to a certain extent. And just a few hours ago, a major disruption was confirmed that has thrown the entire world into chaos due to the consequences presented.

A fault was detected in the company Crowdstrikewhich infected Windows and therefore, this infected many allies that use this operating system, affecting the departure of flights, the ecosystem of banks, operations in large customer service stores and other well-known ones. Something that has been immediately reported to those of the company that owns the program so that they can fix the issue as soon as possible. They have even received a “fatal error” message.

🚨 | URGENT: – Major banks, companies, media outlets, airports and airlines around the world affected by computer system outages. – Payment systems are being affected in different parts of the world, including Australia and the United Kingdom. – He… — World Alert (@AlertaMundoNews) July 19, 2024

🚨 | GLOBAL COMPUTER OUTAGE: Airports affected. Flights are cancelled and instead of the usual information, screens display messages about Windows system failure. pic.twitter.com/H573ewAJMF — World Alert (@AlertaMundoNews) July 19, 2024

The massive computer system outage has affected major banks, businesses, media outlets, airports and airlines globally, impacting payment systems in regions such as Australia and the United Kingdom. This crisis has led the government of Australia to call an emergency meeting. In addition, there has been a significant disruption to some public services. Microsoft. In USA911 services have been disrupted in several states, including Alaska, Arizona, Indiana, Minnesota, New Hampshire and Ohio.

Not all services have been restored yet.

Via: A.M

Author’s note: It is a very serious case that we hope will be resolved soon. But, in the meantime, we must carefully review our bank accounts, since this vulnerability could affect us.