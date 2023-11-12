Thousands of people joined the protests called by the right throughout Spain against the agreement so that The socialist Pedro Sánchez remains in power for another four years in exchange for an amnesty for the Catalan independence movement.

“We will win this battle,” exclaimed the leader of the Spanish conservatives, Alberto Núñez Fejióo, during the rally in Madrid.

At rallies called by the conservative Popular Party (PP) in all Spanish provincial capitals The right-wing party Vox joined, among others.

Before some 80,000 people, according to government sources, who filled Puerta del Sol and its surroundings in the center of the capital of SpainNúñez Fejióo recalled that his party received the most votes in the July elections in the country, although it did not achieve the parliamentary support necessary to govern.

The conservative leader wondered why the socialist party Psoe de Sánchez, acting president of the Spanish Government, is “afraid of the polls” to go to new elections, since “never before in Spain” has the person who lost the elections governed, in the that the socialists were the second most voted.

“No to the amnesty,” he also proclaimed during his speech, in reference to the forgiveness of those who have been prosecuted by Justice since 2012. for activities related to the independence movement in the Spanish region of Catalonia, agreed by Sánchez with separatist forces to support his inauguration.

Protests in the Puerta del Sol square in Madrid.

“They are not going to stop us,” he stressed, the “hundreds of thousands of Spaniards who are in the streets” against concessions to separatism, in what he described as a “historic day in Spain.”

Among numerous Spanish flags and also some of the European Union, he called Europe’s attention to what is happening in Spain, who holds the semi-annual presidency of the Community Council.

If it were the PP that made these transfers, a general strike would have already been called in Spain, commented Núñez Feijóo, something that many of the attendees demanded in chorus while the conservative leader concluded that Sánchez “would have to resign” or “he will leave in disgrace.”

Other participants went further, such as the president of the regional government of Madrid, also a conservative Isabel Díaz Ayuso, by denouncing that Sánchez will take Spain “to a dictatorship”, or the leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal, who accused him of carrying out “a coup d’état” and showed his support for a strike that paralyzes the country.

“Sánchez traitor”, “Sánchez you break the nation and create tension”, “Spain is not for sale, Spain is defending itself” or “Sánchez resigns, the people do not admit you” were some of the slogans that were read on the banners and heard in the slogans during the concentrations in different cities, such as Barcelona, ​​Seville and Valencia.

Protests against the amnesty bill in Barcelona, ​​Spain.

The protests were the largest among those that have taken place in the country for nine days, before Psoe headquarters and summoned by social networks, which in some cases led to incidents that the right attributes to a violent minority trying to break up peaceful concentrations.

On Saturday night there were again arrests, including some minors, and also injuries in incidents at the rally in front of the socialist headquarters in Madrid, where some days ultra groups were seen.

Sánchez, who on Saturday called for restraint from the right and to accept the result of the polls, is counting on the support of left-wing, nationalist and independence forces for his inauguration.

Among them Junts, the formation of the former president of the regional government of Catalonia Carles Puigdemont who fled Spain after the unilateral declaration of independence in 2017 and would be one of those who benefited from the amnesty.

These supports add up to 179 seats out of 350, above the absolute majority required in the first vote in the Spanish Parliament for the investiture, which is expected for this week although there is still no fixed date.

EFE