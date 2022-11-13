The parties of the left demand Ayuso to rectify his plans

The left-wing parties in the Madrid Assembly have called out this Sunday against the regional president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, for her management of out-of-hospital emergencies and primary care in the Community of Madrid and have demanded that she rectify for the benefit of public health . The general secretary of the PSOE-M, Juan Lobato, has insisted that Madrid “deserves a change” after more than 20 years with Popular Party governments. The leader of Podemos, Alejandra Jacinto, or IU, Vanessa Lillo, have also attended. Other well-known faces have also been added, such as that of the former leader of Podemos Pablo Iglesias; the Minister of Social Rights, Ione Belarra, on maternity leave, the leader of the purple formation Rafa Mayoral, and the former Jemad Julio Rodríguez, reports Eph.